Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram are down for people everywhere
The timing couldn’t be more perfect.
Hey, it’s not just you. Facebook is down for users across the globe. After the scathing 60 Minutes report this morning, there is a sweet irony here, but let’s not focus on that.
Anyways, if you are having issues with the desktop version of Facebook or the app, DownDetector notes that starting at 11:15 AM ET this morning, users started reporting problems in mass.
While the actual cause of the issue is still unknown, it could be due to DNS issues. This wouldn’t be the first service to experience issues recently due to DNS problems, Slack suffered outages last week caused by a DNS failure.
It seems many Facebook properties are currently experiencing issues, including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Facebook has now gone to…Twitter to update people regarding the outages:
It’s not just the Facebook website experiencing an outage, it seems to be affecting its physical properties too. Sheera Frenkel, a reporter for The New York Times recently tweeted:
Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer, Mike Scroepfer, says the company’s networking teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore services as fast as possible.
We’ll update this post as more information is available.
