Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram are down for people everywhere

Hey, it’s not just you. Facebook is down for users across the globe. After the scathing 60 Minutes report this morning, there is a sweet irony here, but let’s not focus on that.

Anyways, if you are having issues with the desktop version of Facebook or the app, DownDetector notes that starting at 11:15 AM ET this morning, users started reporting problems in mass.

While the actual cause of the issue is still unknown, it could be due to DNS issues. This wouldn’t be the first service to experience issues recently due to DNS problems, Slack suffered outages last week caused by a DNS failure.

A bunch of Facebook networks has just disappeared from the internet: pic.twitter.com/j07LrmAAdW — Giorgio Bonfiglio (@g_bonfiglio) October 4, 2021

It seems many Facebook properties are currently experiencing issues, including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

Facebook has now gone to…Twitter to update people regarding the outages:

It’s not just the Facebook website experiencing an outage, it seems to be affecting its physical properties too. Sheera Frenkel, a reporter for The New York Times recently tweeted:

Was just on phone with someone who works for FB who described employees unable to enter buildings this morning to begin to evaluate extent of outage because their badges weren’t working to access doors. — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) October 4, 2021

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer, Mike Scroepfer, says the company’s networking teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore services as fast as possible.

*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible — Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021

We’ll update this post as more information is available.

