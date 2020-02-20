Uber has a new feature that lets you secretly snitch on your drivers – here’s how to use it

Uber has updated its app to let you snitch on your driver while on your ride, with a “discreet” way to report on the myriad of ways they might offend you. That includes anything that doesn’t qualify as an emergency needing police attention, such as “harsh braking”, “inappropriate remarks”, or not paying attention to the road.

That last one’s a doozy, I mean Uber drivers need to have half an eye on their app at all times to know where they’re going. It also feels like a way to outsource customer service to in-app reporting, so Uber’s actual staff doesn’t have to listen to angry customers. It will most certainly be interesting to see how this plays out in the long run.

Will this get abused? Is there a way for drivers to similarly report riders? I mean, it’s not like the rider isn’t able to see their phone at all times while they’re mounted on the dashboard so the driver is complying with hands-free laws. With the power on driver ratings firmly in the hands of riders, Uber will have to be careful to weed out spurious use that could make otherwise great drivers look like chumps.

Here’s how to use it:

Slide out the Safety Toolkit menu during your ride

menu during your ride Tap on the new Report Safety Issue option

option You’ll get a textbox to enter your issue in, plus a reminder to use the 911 reporting if it’s an emergency

Enter your grievance, and send it into the ether. You’ll know if it worked by a popup that’ll say a member of the Safety Team will contact you after your ride

Will this fix Uber’s safety issues? Probably not, but it’s nice to see that Uber is at least appearing to care.

