Update Google Chrome right now – it’s more important than usual

We’re pretty consistent when it comes to reporting all the upcoming Chrome updates and releases, but we feel like this one is more important than others.

The recent update, which Google just pushed out on Thursday, fixes a crippling vulnerability the company says hackers are currently exploiting. The update includes patches to the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of the browser.

Google isn’t sharing any of the meat when it comes to disclosing details about the vulnerability. The company is waiting “until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” before providing more details.

Apparently, this vulnerability has been out in the wild since January 24, reports ZDNet. The report mentions something about government-based hackers operating in North Korea creating fake blogs to lure victims, eventually infecting their machines with malware.

I don’t know about you guys, but the fact that North Korean hackers (who are notorious for pulling shady shit) are currently exploiting this new vulnerability is a good enough reason for me to update Chrome.

So yea, If you’re reading this, update your Chrome browser to the latest version right now. If you need a quick refresher on how to do it, this guide will walk you right through the process in under a minute or so.

