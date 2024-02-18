Deals
Upgrade your gaming setup with Best Buy’s Turtle Beach sale
Upgrade your gaming setup with the Turtle Beach sale at Best Buy.
Hold on to your headsets, folks! The gaming gods have spoken, and they’re whispering: “Turtle Beach Sale at Best Buy.”
From this moment till March 3rd, this sale is making waves, with prices starting from just $45. That’s incredibly low, right?
But hey – we don’t ask the gaming gods for explanations. Once supplies are gone, consider these discounted prices vanished, too. So, don’t waste another minute. Let’s buckle up and dive in.
The Turtle Beach sale at Best Buy is on, serving up a buffet of gaming accessories that'll soup up your sessions. Score quality loot at prices that won't raid your wallet. But hurry, supplies are limited. Sale is good through March 3rd.
First on our list: The “Stealth Pro Xbox Edition Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset”. Yes, that’s a mouthful, but who cares when you’re saving a jaw-dropping $30?
This headset is as versatile as a rogue character in a D&D campaign, promising seamless use with your Xbox, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC. Want to game in peace while your roommate’s snoring? Noise-cancellation feature has got you covered.
Love wired controllers? The Recon Controller, a versatile controller for Xbox Series X, S, or Windows PCs, comes at a steal, saving you $15!
Cleared for takeoff is the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System, slashing $30 off its original price, bringing an authentic flight simulation experience to your Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.
To top off the flight experience, the VelocityOne Rudder‘s universal rudder pedals with adjustable brakes come at a discounted price of $269.99.
Meet the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Xbox Edition. This wireless, noise-cancelling headset is here to elevate your game. Dual batteries, comfy fit, perfect for endless gaming marathons.
This nifty controller turns your iPhone into a full-blown gaming console. Compact, colorfully unapologetic, and ready for action. Game on the go has never looked so good.
Designed for Xbox and Windows PCs, this wired warrior comes with remappable buttons so you can play your way. Because in gaming, control is everything
Turtle Beach Atom Android Mobile Controller. Turns your Android phone into a gaming powerhouse. Compact yet capable, it's like carrying a game console in your pocket.
For the mobile gaming enthusiasts, we’ve got the Atom iOS Game Controller and the Atom Game Controller for Android Phones, both at just $64.99, saving you $15!
And finally, the cool-as-an-ice-dragon Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset and Recon Controller combo, fitting seamlessly in your arctic-themed gaming den while saving you $15.
So there, folks! Grab these opportunities faster than a speedrunner grabbing a world record. It’s a limited-time offer, so head straight to Turtle Beach at Best Buy for the loot.
Remember, in the immortal words of a certain blue hedgehog: gotta go fast! You can thank the gaming gods later. Happy shopping, gamers!
The Turtle Beach sale at Best Buy is on, serving up a buffet of gaming accessories that'll soup up your sessions. Score quality loot at prices that won't raid your wallet. But hurry, supplies are limited. Sale is good through March 3rd.
Editors’ Recommendations:
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.