Venmo is now accepted on Amazon

Amazon wants to give you more choices as the retail giant rolls out Venmo as a payment option.

The payment processing partnership was first announced almost a year ago. It’s no surprise why the companies decided this is the time to roll out the option; Black Friday is coming in just over a month.

That makes this the prime shopping period for U.S. customers on Amazon leading into the busy holiday period.

Amazon now lets you pay with Venmo

To use Venmo on Amazon, you’ll have to add it as a payment method during checkout. You’ll also need the Venmo app installed on your device, as you’ll have to confirm the linking through the app.

Then you can use Venmo for all your future Amazon purchases if you want. The neat thing about using Venmo is that you can then split the purchase with other Venmo users. Handy for gift purchases.

You’ll also benefit from Venmo’s Purchase Protection Program and Amazon’s A-to-Z guarantee.

Do you know who wins here?

Sure, Venmo users will be able to buy things on Amazon, but they could already use other methods, including Venmo’s debit card.

And Venmo is already the “dominant peer-to-peer payment app in the U.S.,” with 52.2% of all mobile payment users in 2022.

The real winner here is Amazon. Venmo’s user base is younger than other digital payment options. It’s the most used payment app among teens, the next generation of Amazon Prime subscribers.

If you’re planning on using Venmo for your Amazon purchases, make your transactions private. Nobody wants to see how often you order things except Amazon, which they already know.

