Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is live: here’s what’s up for grabs

Black Friday is here a month early, at least for Best Buy.

The company is kicking off its early Black Friday sale, and it discounts a wide array of headphones, cameras, TVs, smart home gadgets, and more.

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale starts October 25 and runs through October 30.

And while most deals are open to everyone, better offers are exclusively reserved for Best Buy Totaltech members, which runs at $199.99 for the year.

So, what’s up for grabs? There’s a ton. For the complete list, check out the sales page here: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale.

Don’t feel like sifting through a hundred offers? No sweat, we got you covered. Here are some of our favorite picks from this early Black Friday sale.

The best deals from Best Buy’s Early Black Friday event

Verified Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Usually: $149.99

Deal price: $89.99 $89.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Pixel 6a 128GB (Unlocked)

Usually: $449.99

Deal price: $299 $299 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified JBL Flip 5

Usually: $99.99

Deal price: $69.99 $69.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Samsung 55″ The Frame TV

Usually: $1,499.99

Deal price: $999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Nest Hub Max Smart Display

Usually: $229.99

Deal price: $163.99 $163.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Nest Wifi Mesh Router (3-pack)

Usually: $349.99

Deal price: $199 $199 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Turtle Beach Stealth 700

Usually: $199.99

Deal price: $139.99 $139.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar

Usually: $499.99

Deal price: $399.99 $399.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Lenovo Smart Clock

Usually: $89.99

Deal price: $44.99 $44.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)

Usually: $179.99

Deal price: $119.99 $119.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Usually: $129

Deal price: $89 $89 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones

Usually: $349.99

Deal price: $149.99 $149.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Verified Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker

Usually: $99.99

Deal price: $49.99 $49.99 at Best Buy On-Going Offer

Bonus offers for Best Buy Totaltech members

Again, this is just a tiny taste of what Best Buy has up for grabs. For the complete list, check out the sales page here: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale.

Remember, Best Buy Totaltech members get exclusive offers that shoppers can’t find anywhere else.

To get an idea of what kind of deals they’re getting, check out these offers: Top Deals for Best Buy Totaltech members.

The clock is ticking on these discounts. Best Buy tells KnowTechie these offers will run through October 30.

But, of course, if you miss out on these, there’s always Black Friday in November.

