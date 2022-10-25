Connect with us

Deals

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is live: here’s what’s up for grabs

The sale starts October 25 and runs through October 30.

best buy logo on blurred background
Image: KnowTechie

Black Friday is here a month early, at least for Best Buy.

The company is kicking off its early Black Friday sale, and it discounts a wide array of headphones, cameras, TVs, smart home gadgets, and more.

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale starts October 25 and runs through October 30.

And while most deals are open to everyone, better offers are exclusively reserved for Best Buy Totaltech members, which runs at $199.99 for the year.

So, what’s up for grabs? There’s a ton. For the complete list, check out the sales page here: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale.

Don’t feel like sifting through a hundred offers? No sweat, we got you covered. Here are some of our favorite picks from this early Black Friday sale.

The best deals from Best Buy’s Early Black Friday event

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Verified
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
Usually: $149.99
Deal price: $89.99
$89.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Pixel 6a 128GB (Unlocked)
Verified
Pixel 6a 128GB (Unlocked)
Usually: $449.99
Deal price: $299
$299 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
JBL Flip 5
Verified
JBL Flip 5
Usually: $99.99
Deal price: $69.99
$69.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Samsung 55" The Frame TV
Verified
Samsung 55″ The Frame TV
Usually: $1,499.99
Deal price: $999.99
$999.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Nest Hub Max Smart Display
Verified
Nest Hub Max Smart Display
Usually: $229.99
Deal price: $163.99
$163.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Nest Wifi Mesh Router (3-pack)
Verified
Nest Wifi Mesh Router (3-pack)
Usually: $349.99
Deal price: $199
$199 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Turtle Beach Stealth 700
Verified
Turtle Beach Stealth 700
Usually: $199.99
Deal price: $139.99
$139.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar
Verified
VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar
Usually: $499.99
Deal price: $399.99
$399.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Lenovo Smart Clock
Verified
Lenovo Smart Clock
Usually: $89.99
Deal price: $44.99
$44.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Verified
Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Usually: $179.99
Deal price: $119.99
$119.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Verified
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Usually: $129
Deal price: $89
$89 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones
Verified
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones
Usually: $349.99
Deal price: $149.99
$149.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker
Verified
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker
Usually: $99.99
Deal price: $49.99
$49.99 at Best Buy
On-Going Offer

Bonus offers for Best Buy Totaltech members

Again, this is just a tiny taste of what Best Buy has up for grabs. For the complete list, check out the sales page here: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale.

Remember, Best Buy Totaltech members get exclusive offers that shoppers can’t find anywhere else.

To get an idea of what kind of deals they’re getting, check out these offers: Top Deals for Best Buy Totaltech members.

The clock is ticking on these discounts. Best Buy tells KnowTechie these offers will run through October 30.

But, of course, if you miss out on these, there’s always Black Friday in November.

Deals
best buy logo on macbook

Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale

Start saving with Black Friday prices today with Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale. The sale starts October 25 and runs through October 30.

See at Best Buy

