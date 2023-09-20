Verizon offer gets you a free iPhone 15 Pro with iPhone trade-in

It’s time to ditch that ancient iPhone you’ve been clinging to like a security blanket and embrace the future. Yes, my friends, the future is here, and it’s called the iPhone 15.

And guess what? Verizon is practically giving it away.

That’s right, folks! For a limited time, you can snag a 128 GB iPhone 15 Pro for the low, low price of…wait for it…FREE! But you’ll have to act fast, as this offer runs dry on September 30.

Yup, seriously. Verizon will literally give you a FREE iPhone 15 Pro

Get a free iPhone 15 Pro on Verizon. No Trade-In Required 4.5 The iPhone 15 is Apple's latest pocket powerhouse, sporting a camera that rivals DSLRs, a battery that laughs at the concept of time, and a display so vibrant it puts reality to shame. It's not just an upgrade; it's a leap into the future. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

How to get a free iPhone 15 Pro

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, and no, we haven’t lost our minds. Verizon is just feeling extra generous, like a tech-savvy Santa Claus in September.

To get it, all you have to do is trade in any iPhone and subscribe to their Unlimited Ultimate subscription. Here’s how Verizon puts it in their own words: “Any iPhone trade-in. Any model. Any condition. Guaranteed.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Honestly, it’s kind of a no-brainer.

Bonus Offer! Get the new Apple watch Series 9 for less than $6/mo., when you buy select iPhone. With select trade-in. Check Availability

Get the iPhone 14 free of charge

This incredible deal means you’ll be saving a whopping $999.99 on the iPhone 15 Pro, which is so mind-blowing it might just make your head spin.

So why not treat yourself to that gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the lightning-fast A16 chip, and the oh-so-impressive dual-camera system? You deserve it, after all.

Bonus Verizon Deals

But remember, all good things must come to an end, and this deal is no exception. So don’t dilly-dally. You have until September 30 to jump on this.

Sprint, leap, or teleport to their website and claim your iPhone 15 Pro before it’s too late. And when you’re showing off your new phone to your friends, don’t forget to tell them you heard it here first.

How to take advantage of the Verizon free iPhone deal

Seriously, it’s as simple as clicking a link. If you want to take advantage of this Verizon free iPhone 15 Pro deal, well, click the link below and get the ball rolling. Verizon will take it from there.

Get a free iPhone 15 Pro on Verizon. No Trade-In Required 4.5 The iPhone 15 is Apple's latest pocket powerhouse, sporting a camera that rivals DSLRs, a battery that laughs at the concept of time, and a display so vibrant it puts reality to shame. It's not just an upgrade; it's a leap into the future. What We Like: It's free.

It's free, seriously.

Uhh, it's a free iPhone 15 Pro.

Cmon, why are you still reading, IT'S FREE! Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news