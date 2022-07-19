Vizio is going all-out on smart TVs and soundbars in 2023

Vizio’s 2023 ranges for smart TVs and soundbars have been announced. We’ve got M-, V-, and D-Series TVs on the way and M-Series soundbars. That’s a lineup with one conspicuous absence, the company’s premium P-Series smart TVs.

Some of this year’s improvements are coming to multiple Vizio product lines. Both M- and V-Series TVs are getting Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E. All three ranges get Bluetooth headphone pairing for private viewings or wireless speakers.

Some models also get increased LED performance, so expect better local dimming, sustained brightness, and even more impressive color performance. Let’s dive in.

Vizio M-Series TVs and Soundbars

Two new smart TVs join the M-Series this year in various sizes. One of these, the Quantum X, also gets a dual-refresh rate option for smoother gaming.

M-Series Quantum X

Image: KnowTechie

Vizio’s flagship Quantum X TVs bring a 120Hz refresh rate to either a 65- or 75-inch 4K screen. They also feature AMD FreeSync, VRR, Apple AirPlay 2, and Chromecast and work with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

Add Full Array LEDs with local dimming, 800 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, and you’ve got a pretty impressive package. The 65-inch is $850, and the 75-inch model is $1,200.

M-Series Quantum 6

Image: KnowTechie

This year, the Vizio MQ6 gets AMD FreeSync, making gaming on the 60Hz native panel smoother. The Full Array LED panel is at 4K resolution, and you also get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

All of the smart capability of the more expensive models is also here, from AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Prices range from $350 to $950.

M50QXM

Image: Vizio

The 50-inch M-Series Quantum X smart TV has a trick under its panel. You can either run it at 4K at 120Hz, or at 1080p and 240Hz.

You get full-array LED with local dimming, 400 nits brightness, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+. For $630, this is a very compelling option for gamers.

Vizio M-Series Elevate and All-in-One Soundbars

Image: KnowTechie

Two new soundbars are coming this year, one with surround speakers and one that aims to do it all from one device.

The $800 M Elevate is a 5.1.2 setup with adaptive height speakers in the soundbar, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and eARC communication with your TV. You also get HDMI 2.0, 4K HDR passthrough, optical, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth 5.0.

A total of thirteen drivers are in the 42-inch long soundbar, and you get two satellite speakers and a 6-inch wireless subwoofer.

The $200 All-in-One 2.1 Soundbar also has Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. You get six drivers in the 36-inch soundbar and two 3-inch built-in subwoofers.

Again, you get HDMI 2.0, ARC/eARC, 4K HDR passthrough, optical, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Vizio V-Series TVs

Image: KnowTechie

Vizio’s V-Series don’t skimp on HDR or resolution, but you do get a lower refresh rate panel at 60Hz for your money. That doesn’t mean you lose things like AMD FreeSync, VRR, or any smart home features.

This year, you can get a V-Series in 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65-, 70-, and 75-inch screen sizes. Depending on the screen size, prices range from $289 to $780.

Vizio D-Series TVs

Image: KnowTechie

The D-Series is perfect if you really want a screen to show you the latest shows or recipes while you’re in the kitchen. The 1080p panels come in 24-, 32-, 40-, and 43-inches, and all have a 60Hz refresh rate.

You still get AMD FreeSync and VRR at this low price point and all of the smart functionality. Wireless is handled by Wi-Fi 5. Pricing starts from $160 and goes to $250.

There may be more to come

Whew, that’s a lot of Vizio devices coming this year. Vizio says the M-Series TVs and soundbars, D-Series TVs, and V-Series TVs will be available later this month at Vizio.com.

We’re still waiting to hear what P-Series smart TVs will come in the high-end price band. Once we know, we’ll let you know.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.