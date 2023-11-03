Early Black Friday deal drops AirPods 2 to lowest price, now $69

Walmart is dropping the mic and the price on the AirPods 2, taking them down to their lowest price ever. Yes, you heard that right – the AirPods 2 are now just $69. That’s a sweet melody of a $60 discount. Cue the applause!

Apple’s AirPods have become the “it” accessory in the world of wireless earbuds. And while these iconic white buds usually sit on the pricier end of the spectrum, Walmart is about to change the tune with this early Black Friday sale.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to snag a set of these popular earbuds, consider this your backstage pass.

Save $60 Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) 4.5 $69 $139 The AirPods 2, equipped with Apple's H1 chip, offer seamless connectivity and hands-free Siri support. They feature intuitive tap controls and auto-pause sensors, with up to 24 hours of battery life, providing a reliable and convenient audio experience. What We Like: Unprecedented Price Drop: At $69, this is the lowest price ever for AirPods 2, offering significant savings.

Quality Audio Experience: Despite being an older model, the AirPods 2 still deliver high-quality sound and features found in the newer AirPods 3.

Limited Time Offer: This deal is part of Walmart's early Black Friday sale, making it a timely opportunity to snag these popular earbuds.

Now, before you rush off to add these to your cart, there’s a slight catch. This deal isn’t live just yet. It’s set to hit the stage on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when Walmart’s Black Friday sale officially kicks off.

But hey, if you’re a Walmart Plus member, you get the VIP treatment with early access from noon ET.

The AirPods 2 comes with the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3, which means you get hands-free support for Siri and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices.

Walmart Plus 4.5 Walmart Plus is a subscription service that offers unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts, and access to tools like Scan & Go for in-store shopping. It's designed to make everyday life easier for regular Walmart shoppers. What We Like: Unlimited Free Delivery: Walmart Plus members can enjoy unlimited free delivery, making it convenient for regular shoppers.

Fuel Discounts: The service provides savings on fuel at Walmart & Murphy stations, which can add up significantly over time.

Scan & Go: This feature allows for a faster, contactless in-store shopping experience, saving both time and effort.

They also feature tapping gestures for controlling your music playback without needing to reach for your phone, and built-in sensors for auto-pausing media when you take an AirPod out of your ear.

And let’s not forget about the impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (with the included charging case).

While the AirPods 2 may not be the latest model on the block, they’re still the best option for folks on a budget. Especially at this price, you won’t have to scout around for AirPods alternatives.

So, why pay full price for new headphones when you can snag this deal?

So there you have it, folks.

Get ready to tune in to this amazing deal and turn up the volume on your savings. And remember, good things come to those who wait…or, in this case, those who wait for Walmart’s Black Friday sale. Get them here while they’re hot (and cheap)!

