What are the must-have tools for remote collaboration to survive during COVID-19?

The current situation with the COVID-19 outbreak has clearly demonstrated that the future of work is about working remotely.

This pandemic has forced businesses of all sizes to take strong measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Working from a home office assumes minimal physical contact that ensures that people contain the spread of the disease. Many people believe that the trend of virtual work is now accelerating at a rapid pace and will grow further.

Have your company provided remote work options for you and your team members? If you’re just thinking about it, then you need to learn how to make a smooth transition to remote work. One of the most critical steps in this direction is choosing the right management and collaboration software.

This post is aimed to list the most relevant groups of tools that you will need in 2020 to make your distributed work productive and efficient.

Powerful remote work software help businesses stay productive and safe employees from the risk of infection. It is a good practice when employees can choose self-quarantine, and companies may take proactive steps to support them.

There are many tech solutions that are offering free access to remote work tools during the Coronavirus outbreak to these companies and their remote workers. There are also paid tools, however, they really worth trying. Here’s a quick list to keep you safe, equipped and productive during the critical period.

Best Online Tools to Empower Remote Work

Task management tools: Hygger

Most projects contain a bunch of tasks. Even working remotely, you’ll have to develop an idea, plan, track, test, and report all the tasks that are involved in your project. Task management comes to help you complete the project effectively and in the most appropriate way

Hygger is an advanced project management tool that is chosen by product companies, startups and global enterprises that strive to deliver more value to their users and clients. The tool satisfies all remote work requirements as it proposes a handy toolkit for different purposes: colorful Kanban boards with Swimlanes and WIP limits, tracking system, shareable roadmaps, six types of prioritization frameworks, to-do lists and many more. The platform helps to lead task management within remote teams to a new professional level.

Alternatives: Trello, Wrike, Asana

Collaboration and chats: Rocket

Business life is all about communication, and emails are no longer suitable for fast-paced working environments. Instant messaging and team collaboration workspaces seem the most demanded and required solutions for distributed work.

Rocket Chat is an open-source spot where a chat client is completely customizable. Rocket is a resolute experience out-of-the-box solution that proposes many useful features from simple chatting, audio, and video conferences to integrated live-chat for websites, screen sharing, and many more robust options. The platform is famous for its intuitive UI, which further exemplifies its easy experience.

Alternatives: Slack, Facebook Workplace, Microsoft Teams

Video conferencing: Zoom

Сommunication platforms that are capable to provide video meetings and web-chat across desktops, phones, and mobile devices are critical for remote collaboration. Zoom is a leader among them. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the platform has reduced the limits on free video calls.

Zoom suits both small companies and global organizations. It allows running online events and webinars and applying its functionality to provide you with voice, video, and screen sharing. You can conduct online meetings in a personal room, generate and share meeting links, and connect distributed colleagues all together.

Alternatives: GoToMeeting, Join.me, Whereby

Time tracking and reporting: Toggl

Toggl is a time tracking system that was built for various teams and speedy implementation. It allows starting from simple and drills deeper with user rights and project setup later on.

This tool lets you see an instant overview of billable time and team progress. You also get the ability to export timesheets and support for emailing or printing professional reports directly to customers or bosses. Toggl provides an access to all its apps (on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, web, and browser extension).

Alternatives: Time Doctor, Everhour, Timely

File-sharing: Dropbox

Do you remember the days when your business relied on hard drives to store files? Nowadays, we can be sure that our files are available on all our devices, thanks to the smart file-sharing solutions, such as Dropbox. Applying this tool means that we can share files with a couple of clicks and have multiple people work together on a single file.

Dropbox is able to serve organizations and teams of all sizes. You may share files and send requests to your virtual-working team members even if they don’t have an account in Dropbox. The system lets you recover deleted files and maintain version histories. Dropbox also assists in tracking all actions performed on specific files.

Alternatives: Box, Zoho Docs, OneDrive

Appointment scheduling and calendars: Calendly

Online appointment scheduling software solutions also play a significant role in organizing proper distributed collaboration and work.

Calendly is an easy-to-use but powerful scheduling tool, which aims to save you time. It was designed to minimize bustling actions trying to while away downtimes. The system allows sending your availability with a special link instead of numerous phone sessions and email chains. The access can be given through the website, Chrome extension, or iOS app.

Alternatives: FreeBusy, Zynq, Y-clients

Presentations: LinkedIn SlideShare

The name Slideshare speaks for itself. This is a slide-sharing service that brings your PowerPoint presentations online to let you so easily share them with anyone you want to share it.

SlideShare is a free solution and is easy to apply. If you are looking for a reliable tool to help you with presentations, but have a limited budget, SlideShare by LinkedIn is right for you.

Alternatives: Hashdoc, Visme, Powershow

Tech support: JivoChat

JivoChat is a multifunctional business messenger that looks helpful for marketing, sales, and tech support. You get some great features, including the ability to monitor visitors and communicate with people via online chat, calls, emails, etc.

The key goal of JivoChat is to help you improve communication with visitors: websites, blogs, e-commerce sites, colleges, real estate companies, and so on and so forth. In fact, JivoChat helps to convert occasional visitors into customers.

Alternatives: Intercom, Userlike, Zendesk

Security and password management: 1Password

Password managers help remote employees to keep all of their passwords safe in one place.

1Password creates strong and unique passwords for all of your sites and logs you in with one click. This reliable password generator is key to password liberation. It allows generating secure passwords that your colleagues will not need to remember. Do not hesitate to add new distributed coworkers and grant them permission to utilize the unique passwords.

Alternatives: Meldium, LastPass, Bitwarden

To sum it up

Remote collaboration can be both challenging and fun. This type of work has obvious advantages and vivid drawbacks. Online software solutions and modern technologies provide virtual employees with a range of trustful tools to turn remote work into the work of your dream.

Of course, we have listed just a part of such powerful tools. You can easily explore more of them and share your point of view with us. All these tools will definitely enrich your remote experience and empower virtual collaboration.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: