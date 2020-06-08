What is the best Android phone in 2020?

There’s a bewildering array of Android handsets on the market right now, and even with the release schedule slowed down due to the pandemic, new devices are coming all the time. With such a crowded marketplace, how is anyone to know which is the best handset for their needs?

I mean, you could break it down according to camera ability, but then you’d miss out on the Google Play Store. That’s because even though Huawei has the best camera, it has sanctions against it that mean no Google apps are allowed.

You could break it down for battery life, with the Moto G Power powering through over 16 hours of use, in Tom’s Guide’s testing. You’d be missing out on almost everything else though, as it is slow to recharge, the camera is meh, and the $250 price tag puts the rest of the components in second place to that battery life.

The point here is that all phones have some kind of trade-off between what you need and what you want. Figure out what your must-have specifications are, and shop accordingly.

So, which is the best Android phone in 2020 for most users?

Short answer: The Google Pixel 3a

If you want a basic answer to this question, we’re going to go with the Google Pixel 3a. That’s because it’s well-rounded specs-wise, has one of the best cameras on the market, is stylish, and sells for less than $350 regularly. Oh, and it’s running stock Android, so you get the best of Android without all the bloat.

Those on a budget could do worse than looking at the Moto G Power that we mentioned earlier, and anyone who wants a flagship device should really look at the Samsung Galaxy S20, especially if they live in an area that has 5G connectivity.

What do you think? Do you agree with our assessment? What is your favorite Android phone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

