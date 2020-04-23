What to do if your Nintendo Switch isn’t charging

The Nintendo Switch works wonderfully whether you’re playing on a TV or playing in handheld mode, but the portability of the console definitely encourages players to take it with you on the go or simply to the couch while you rewatch your favorite series on Netflix.

Sadly, the battery life on the Switch can feel a bit low during a long game session. To add to that, some users occasionally report issues with charging the console, especially after the battery has been drained completely. If you’ve been having issues, try these two methods before reaching out to Nintendo.

How to troubleshoot battery issues on Nintendo Switch

If you are having issues charging your Switch, maybe these options will help.

Reset and leave it charging

If your Switch battery is dead and you haven’t played in a while, the first thing to try doing is doing a hard refresh with your Nintendo Switch and leave it plugged in for up to an hour. To do this with a dead battery, plug in your Switch and then hold down the power button for approximately 15 seconds. That will prompt a hard refresh. Now, you wait. Wait for around 30 minutes and come back to the console to see if it turns on.

Reset your AC adapter (yes, you can do that)

When first encountering charging issues, it’s always a good idea to makes sure your outlet is functioning properly. If that isn’t the issue, you can also try resetting the AC adapter included with the Switch. Do this by unplugging the adapter from both the wall and your console and wait for 30 seconds.

If neither of these methods work, it may be time to reach out to Nintendo about the issue or a possible replacement.

