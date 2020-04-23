How to upgrade storage on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch continues to crank out fun, engaging games, but that means the little console can quickly find itself full of games. A good problem to have, for sure, but a problem all the same, especially if you prefer digital downloads and have slower internet that makes uninstalling and reinstalling games a pain in the butt.

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32 gigs of onboard storage, but if you want to play a lot of games (or even just a few big games), you’ll quickly find out that the limited space is, well, limiting. Which begs the question, can you upgrade your storage on the console? The answer is yes and the solution is quite simple.

How to upgrade your storage on Nintendo Switch

MicroSD cards to the rescue! With the Switch and Switch Lite, you can upgrade your storage by adding a microSD to the console. You can find the slot under the kickstand on the back of the unit. We recommend snagging one that is at least 32GB in size, as anything smaller will fill up rather quickly and you’ll be back to square one.

One thing to look out for is “high-speed” memory cards, as that will help with loading times and more. You can’t go wrong with SanDisk and this one with 128GB of storage should be plenty for most gamers.

If you are adding a microSD card for the first time, make sure you have access to the internet, as you’ll need to download an update if the memory card is above 32GB. Also, keep in mind that only games are saved on the card, save files will be stored on your console, meaning that switching the card to another Switch will not transfer your game progression, only the actual game file.

What do you think? Do you plan on upgrading the storage in your Nintendo Switch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

