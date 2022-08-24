When is Dead Island 2 coming out?

A new Dead Island 2 game is in the works, and we got our first look in a reveal trailer via Gamescom’s opening ceremony.

Dead Island 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2011’s Dead Island. The zombie hack-and-slash RPG was an instant success when it came out, and fans have been waiting for more than a decade for the next installment in the series.

The original Dead Island trailer is one of our favorite introductions to a video game in a long time. And we’ve been waiting on the sequel to arrive since it was first revealed in 2014. Fortunately, we won’t be waiting much longer.

Short answer: February 3, 2023

A preorder listing for Dead Island 2 was originally discovered on Amazon last week by Twitter user Wario64. That Amazon post listed February 3, 2023, as the Dead Island 2 release date, and it turns out it was spot on.

The game’s publisher, Deep Silver, shared a reveal trailer announcing Dead Island 2’s release date at this week’s Gamescom presentation. You can check out the full trailer here (it’s age-restricted and can only be viewed on YouTube).

The game is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games platform on February 3, 2023. And you can already preorder it on Amazon or Best Buy so you can get in on the action as soon as possible.

Dead Island 2 takes on a new setting in the zombie apocalypse, this time in Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see what kind of wacky and deadly weapons we can put together this time to clear out massive hordes of zombies.

