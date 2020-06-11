With how ubiquitous computing is nowadays, it’s hard to think back to a time when it wasn’t part of our daily lives. They power our smartphones, facilitate financial transactions, control traffic lights, and millions of other things that we all use all the time.

Nowadays, we think of computers as powered by electricity, but that wasn’t always the case. After all, the processes inside the CPU that crunch data are still based on mathematics, and the first computers were fully-mechanical calculating machines.

You might be surprised at how long ago they were invented, and also what they were created for in the first place. Let’s explore.

So, when was the computer invented?

Short answer: That depends on your definition of “computer”

If your definition of a computer is something that can take data as input, do something with that, and output something else, the first computer was created in 1801 and was a loom that took wooden punch cards to automatically weave fabric designs. This type of punch card system was eventually used in the first working computer, created to calculate the 1880 census by the company that went on to become IBM.

Wait, but what about Charles Babbage and his Difference Engine? Wasn’t that before IBM’s inception? Yes, but the important thing to note is that neither of Babbage’s designs was actually completed in his lifetime. It took until 2002 for the Difference Engine 2 to be physically made.

The forerunner of our modern desktops was created in 1964 when Douglas Englebart showed off a prototype with a graphical user interface and the first computer mouse.

