Intel Arc B570 GPU specs leak days before the launch

A while ago, premier desktop chip maker Intel entered the GPU market with Intel Arc desktop GPUs. However, the brand’s entry was eventful, to say the least.

Intel’s Arc GPUs were unimpressive and lagged behind their competitors, Nvidia and AMD.

Meanwhile, Intel hasn’t given up hope and is expected to unveil a pair of entry-level Battlemage GPUs this week.

However, a prominent leaker, Roland Quandt, posted its marketing materials before launch, revealing what to expect from the lower-specced Arc B570.

Intel Arc B570 & B580 leaked specs

The leaked marketing materials showcase the image of a dual-fan ASRock Arc B570 Challenger OC GPU alongside the key details.

It suggests the new GPU may pack 18 Xe2 cores and 10GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 160-bit memory bus.

Image: Bluesky

That’s not all. The leak also points to Intel Arc B570’s 8-pin PCIe power connector, 2,600 MHz, DisplayPort 2.1, and HDMI 2.1 support.

Meanwhile, the second Battlemage GPU, the Intel Arc B580, is rumored to be slightly more powerful than the B570.

The folks at VideoCardz have even spotted an early Amazon listing suggesting the B580 will pack 20 Xe2 cores, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 192-bit memory bus, a 2.8GHz GPU clock, and an 8-pin PCIe power connector.

Image: VideoCardZ

While not at the flagship level, the upcoming Intel Battlemage GPUs are designed to compete with affordable graphics cards like Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and AMD’s Radeon RX 7600.

We are not sure yet about the price; Intel will likely unveil it during its event.

However, a product listing shared by @Momomo_us on X/Twitter a few days ago points to a considerably affordable price tag of $250 for the Intel Limited Edition B580 card.

In contrast, Nvidia sells the RTX 4060 Ti for $399, while Radeon RX 7600 costs $269.

Intel will unveil its new Battlemage GPUs on December 3rd at 9 AM ET on its official YouTube channel.

