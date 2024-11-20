Microsoft’s Windows 365 Link is a compact cloud PC for work

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Microsoft is about to drop a new gadget that’s as tiny as it is ambitious. Meet the Windows 365 Link, a compact $349 device that’s basically a cloud PC for your workspace.

According to Microsoft’s Tech Community blog, it’s designed to streamline your life by letting you access Windows 11 from the cloud. Think of it as a minimalist’s dream come true.

What’s Inside?

This fanless wonder has an undisclosed Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. But don’t get too hung up on the specs—this device is all about the cloud.

As Ars Technica briefly mentions, it won’t run anything locally except a lightweight OS.

As for ports, it’s got you covered with USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort options, not to mention Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E for those who like to keep their connections versatile.

Security and Simplicity

Microsoft is pushing hard on security. The Windows 365 Link is built to be a fortress, leveraging all of Microsoft’s past security know-how from platforms like Windows and Xbox.

The device is not just a dumb terminal but a highly secure gateway to your cloud PC.

Who’s It For?

Image: Microsoft/KnowTechie

Ideal for businesses already entrenched in Microsoft’s ecosystem, this device is perfect for hot-desking scenarios where multiple users can access their own cloud PCs effortlessly.

It’s priced competitively against similar offerings from HP, Dell, and Lenovo, and Microsoft seems confident it has the edge.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just a one-off. Microsoft plans to expand this concept, working with OEM partners to roll out more devices in 2025.

This strategy echoes their approach with the Surface line, hinting at a broader portfolio of cloud PC solutions.

The Bottom Line

With the Windows 365 Link, Microsoft is betting big on the future of cloud computing. It’s a neat little device that could redefine how businesses think about PCs.

Whether it’s a slam dunk or just another gadget remains to be seen, but it certainly makes the idea of a cloud-powered workspace more tangible.

