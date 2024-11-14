An Xbox handheld console is coming, but not so soon

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed that an Xbox handheld gaming console is in development, although it remains in the early prototyping stage.

Spencer highlighted that while Microsoft is actively exploring portable gaming, the release of an Xbox handheld console is still several years away, so fans shouldn’t expect a launch anytime soon.

The concept of a handheld Xbox device has fueled speculation online for years, with recent reports suggesting that Microsoft was considering entering the portable gaming space.

Windows Central managing editor Jez Corden often shared these reports, claiming that the company was indeed working on a handheld console.

Xbox handheld console is indeed in the works

Spencer has now confirmed that his team has been tasked with creating a handheld device that functions as an Xbox console and incorporates a strategic approach to portable gaming.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer highlighted that Microsoft wants to first refine the Xbox app experience on existing handhelds, aiming for a cohesive ecosystem that enhances cross-device gameplay.

Moreover, he believes that Microsoft’s venture into the handheld gaming market would significantly expand its console offerings, allowing it to compete more directly with other portable gaming devices.

Image: Kegan Mooney / KnowTechie

However, Spencer stressed that the company wants to ensure its entry into this space is carefully considered and well-executed, signaling that the Xbox handheld console is part of a long-term strategy.

Spence also shared that the team’s current focus is on improving the Xbox app experience on existing handheld devices, acknowledging that the app performs well but could be better on some platforms.

Spencer expressed enthusiasm for developing dedicated Xbox hardware in the future, noting that the team could bring innovation to handheld gaming.

However, he also highlighted the importance of learning from the current landscape before committing to building a new device.

We expect more details about the Xbox handheld console to surface online in the future now that the company has officially confirmed that it’s working on it, so stay tuned.

