Which vaporizer is right for me?

Are you looking for a new way to consume your marijuana and seem to have happened on the various different types of vaporizers? Do you think that you would like to try out a vaporizer but aren’t too sure which one will be best for you?

Vaporizers are the coolest new thing in weed consumption. They’re sleek, easy to use and pack a punch. But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out which one is right for you. With no many different types of vaporizers to choose from, the choice can be difficult but it is all down to personal preference in the end.

A good place to start is by considering what type of material you’ll be vaping with and how often you plan to use your new device. If you want to know which vaporizer is the best or what the differences are between them, this is what you should know.

Pen vaporizers

When it comes to choosing a vaporizer, there are so many different options to choose from and the choice can be very overwhelming, especially if you don’t know what you are looking for. For newcomers to vapes, the pen vaporizer might just be your best option to go for. They all have a super simple design and are incredibly easy to use.

Pen vaporisers are on the smaller side of vapes making them great for just slipping into your pocket and using on the go. They will display when you need to charge the battery and it is easy to use when you will need to refill your pod. The perfect vape for beginners.

Another great thing about vape pens is that some brands even sell prefilled pods for your vapes so that you don’t even have to take the time out of your day to refill your pod, all you need to do is replace the pod and slip a new one in.

Portable vaporizers

Now, it may sound like pen vaporizers are exactly the same as portable vaporizers because they are essentially portable too. However, there is quite a big difference between the two and it is very noticeable. If you are looking for something a bit more advanced than a pen vaporizer that allows for you to have much more control over the settings and even gives you the opportunity to control the temperature and set it to the most optimal for whatever product you are vaping.

With a portable vaporizer, you get all the benefits of a vape pen when it comes to portability and being able to be concealed, with also all the benefits of a desktop vape and being able to manually adjust settings to make it the best and most suitable for you. It is important to note that portable vapes are a bit larger than vape pens but can still be easily kept in a bag or pocket.

Desktop vaporisers

A very popular option among those who are had quite a bit of experience in the marijuana world and know a decent amount about vaporizers is the desktop vape. Desktop vaporizers are quite a lot more advanced but once you understand the basics of them, they are quite easy to use.

They are exactly what they sound like. They are vapes which sit on your desk. One of the biggest benefits of a desktop vaporiser is that it plugs into the wall outlet directly meaning you never have to worry about a battery running out and you always have a constant power supply.

Other choices

If none of these particular vape types appeal to you, there are so many other products that you can choose from that will still allow for you to inhale vapour instead of smoke, making it a bit less damaging to your lungs.

Other choices that are available to those interested include the ever-popular bong, or its more recently popular dab rigs, which both work in a similar way except one makes use of the herb itself and the other, a concentrate.

If you don’t want to make use of a dry herb vaporizer, you can also choose one which allows you to vape a concentrate in the form of wax or oil instead.

