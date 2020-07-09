Will Android watches work with an iPhone?

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket more and not miss notifications, you might be wondering if you could use an Android watch instead. I mean, the Apple Watch has a swanky ECG function, but maybe you can’t live with the battery life, or maybe you don’t want to spend the extra cash.

Heck, maybe you want the best of both worlds, and already use multiple Google apps on your iPhone, so buying a Wear OS watch makes more sense.

Whatever your reasons (maybe you already own a Wear OS watch), let’s take a look at the possibility of using your Android watch with an iPhone.

So, can I use my Android watch with my iPhone?

Short answer: Possibly, depending on the model

Okay, so putting aside the fact that the Apple Watch is amazing, let’s dive in. Ever since Android rebranded its smartwatch operating system to Wear OS, it’s been compatible with iPhones later than the iPhone 5. Before that, your only smartwatch choice was the Apple Watch.

You’ll also need to be running iOS 9.3 or higher, and not one of the following Android watches: Asus ZenWatch, LG G Watch, LG G Watch R, Motorola Moto 360 (v1), Samsung Gear Live, and the Sony Smartwatch 3 (did you know Sony made a smartwatch line? I sure didn’t until today).

That means pretty much any model newer than these is going to be able to pair with your iPhone. Just download the Wear OS app, as you would on an Android smartphone, and start the pairing process. You’ll have to keep the Wear OS app open to maintain the connection though, which might be a dealbreaker for some (and another reason to buy an Apple Watch).

Now, you’ll see all your iPhone notifications, and you can dismiss these from your wrist. You won’t be able to reply to text messages, but you can reply to Gmail messages using voice commands. Oh, and there are limitations to how functional Google Assistant is when paired to your iPhone, like not being able to search inside Apple Music as you might be used to with Siri. Are these limitations dealbreakers or is the lower price of most Android smartwatches a viable option for you?

What do you think? Do you plan on pairing an Android watch with your iPhone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

