Windows 11 finally has a release date and it’s coming sooner than you think

Microsoft has finally let us know when Windows 11 is going to release, and it’s pretty close to where we thought it would be. Announced in a blog post earlier today, the next version of Microsoft’s operating system will be coming on October 5.

That’s even sooner than we thought when an early easter egg was found in a screenshot conversation on Microsoft Teams that pointed to an October release, and a further possible easter egg in Windows 11 marketing images showed an October 20, 2021 date.

As perfect as 11.11 *would* be, we just couldn't wait any longer to make #Windows11 available. Get it October 5th, and read all about it now. — Windows (@Windows) August 31, 2021

PCs and laptops with Windows 11 preinstalled will start shipping on October 5. The upgrade from Windows 10 on existing devices will also start at that time, but only for “new eligible devices” to begin with.

Then, the upgrade will be offered to other existing devices, based on “in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience.” Microsoft thinks that the roll-out will be complete for eligible devices by mid-2022.

Oh, and in case you want to know the minimum requirements, so you can plan to upgrade? You’ll need the following:

Processor : 64-bit capable 1GHz processor (dual-core or better)

: 64-bit capable 1GHz processor (dual-core or better) RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB

: 64GB System firmware : UEFI, Secure Boot capable

: UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM : Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card : DirectX 12 compatible or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

: DirectX 12 compatible or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: High definition (720p) greater than 9 inches diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

It’s almost a shame that Windows 11 is coming early, as the 11.11 date would have been perfect. Still, that means you’ll get your hands on the latest operating system in no time at all.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: