Woot! is blowing out a bunch of Razer gear for the low low

We all love Razer gear but it’s not often that you can find it on sale. Other than the yearly Razer Store sale, Woot!’s current sale might just be the best bet for some cut-price K/D-enhancing peripherals.

Heck, there’s even a Razer Blade laptop on offer, with an i7 processor and a 1060 GTX Graphics card, to use with all those sweet peripherals.

Grab these Razer deals before they’re gone

Whether in the market for a new headset or keyboard, Woot! has some solid deals going on right now.

Razer D.VA MEKA Headset

Who doesn’t want to cosplay as Overwatch darling, D.Va? Grab the licensed version of her signature headset for 20-percent off, only on Woot!, only for a short time. It’s got large neodymium magnet drivers for MEKA-sound, and it’s flexy, like D.Va, so it’ll mold itself to your head.

Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Mercury White

Grab the stylish BlackWidow X in Mercury White for $89.99, a 20-percent cut off the list price. It’s got Razer’s signature green keyswitches, all the Chroma you could shake a rainbow at, and it’s perfect for your white desk aesthetics.

Razer Nabu Watch, Forged Edition

Maybe you want the comically-sized Nabu Watch, which blends smartwatch functionality like fitness tracking and notifications with a year-long digital watch battery. Oh, and it has a secret handshake of sorts, shaking hands with another Nabu user transfers things like your Facebook details. Nifty. Grab one with both hands for $64.99.

If you are in the market for any gear, make sure to check out the full list of available items here.

