Xbox is working on a feature that mutes your speakers when a headset is plugged in

For Xbox owners, switching from your speakers to a headset is about to become much more simple. Microsoft is currently testing out a feature that will automatically mute your speakers whenever you plug a headset into your Xbox controller.

In a recent update to the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program, the company announced that it has begun rolling out the new feature to users who are part of the Xbox Insider program. Now, instead of having to manually turn down your speakers every time you plug in a headset, the speakers will be automatically muted, saving you some headache.

Right now, users who plug in a headset to their Xbox controller then have to turn down their speakers if they don’t want double audio coming through. To compare, the PS5 already has a feature that automatically mutes speakers when a headset is recognized, so it’s nice to see Microsoft is finally following suit.

The recent update to the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring also includes new colorblind filters for Xbox Series X|S owners. The filters support multiple forms of color blindness and can be adjusted to users’ preferences without impacting a game’s performance. This is a great accessibility addition that should be super helpful to many gamers.

Right now, Microsoft is only testing these new features with the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of Xbox Insiders. However, the company is usually pretty quick with these features once they make it to the Insider program, so we’ll likely see these features rolling out to everyone pretty soon.

