Xbox Live is currently down for people everywhere
So much for ignoring work this afternoon.
If you were hoping to spend a little bit of this lovely Friday afternoon getting some gaming in, then bad news. Reports are coming in that Xbox Live is down for many people.
According to Downdetector, reports started spiking shortly after 2:15 PM EST, and presently there are 1,314 reports.
Xbox Live is down
It is currently unknown what is the cause of the outage, but it seems to only be Xbox Live services experiencing an issue right now.
Outage reports are coming in from the US, as well as Mexico. One Downdetector commenter notes, “Can’t access my Rainbow Six game. I can access media apps like Hulu, Netflix, etc.” Another notes that “all digitally downloaded games are unplayable.”
We will continue to update this post as more information is made available.
