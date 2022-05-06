Xbox Live is currently down for people everywhere

If you were hoping to spend a little bit of this lovely Friday afternoon getting some gaming in, then bad news. Reports are coming in that Xbox Live is down for many people.

According to Downdetector, reports started spiking shortly after 2:15 PM EST, and presently there are 1,314 reports.

Image: KnowTechie

Xbox Live is down

User reports indicate Xbox Live is having problems since 2:29 PM EDT. https://t.co/7ARxEDnIS3 RT if you're also having problems #XboxLivedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) May 6, 2022

#XboxLive seems to be having a problem..cant launch games 😪 — Loops (@Rattlehead73x) May 6, 2022

It is currently unknown what is the cause of the outage, but it seems to only be Xbox Live services experiencing an issue right now.

Outage reports are coming in from the US, as well as Mexico. One Downdetector commenter notes, “Can’t access my Rainbow Six game. I can access media apps like Hulu, Netflix, etc.” Another notes that “all digitally downloaded games are unplayable.”

We will continue to update this post as more information is made available.

