Yelp will now help businesses list if they require proof of vaccination

Yelp is adding a new feature to help businesses show if customers require proof of vaccination before heading into a business. They’ll also include a label if a business’s staff has been vaccinated too.

As COVID-19 continues to climb up in cases again, businesses and cities alike are coming up with ways to protect employees and communities as they continue to reopen following the spread of the new Delta variant.

For example, this week, New York City announced that proof of vaccination would be required for indoor activities like the gym, restaurants, and theaters.

Image: Yelp

For Yelp users looking to dine or shop at places that require proof of vaccination, you’ll be able to filter through places with these labels. These new labels are completely optional, and businesses on Yelp aren’t required to implement this tag.

The company even says they’ll protect any business from any backlash by monitoring the businesses that utilize the new “proof of vaccination” label.

According to Yelp, over 100 “unusual activity alerts” have been placed on pages relating to these backlash incidents since January, and nearly 4,500 reviews have been removed for violating the policy.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: