Yepp is a new meme-maker app that makes you money

Funny memes can make you smile, giggle, laugh, LOL, and ROTFL with your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues.

But did you also know that memes can make you smile all the way to the bank? Guess not.

But yep, they can, thanks to the new Yepp app. With Yepp, you can easily turn your funny memes (images, videos, or texts) into an additional or even primary means of income.

Yepp is one of the latest and greatest ways to monetize your memes, whether you’re an established or up-and-coming meme maker.

Let’s dive deeper into Yepp and how you can earn with memes.

Yepp: What the yepp is Yepp?

Image: KnowTechie

Yepp lets meme creators and consumers worldwide create, share, find, and discover thousands of funny multi-theme memes.

Most importantly, Yepp lets users earn money while at it.

Yepp’s machine learning-powered algorithm provides an endless feed of funny memes.

Users can upload, edit, remix, and reuse trending memes and earn money by viewing, creating, or sharing them.

Yepp only recently launched its beta program but already boasts more than 100,000 users and counting, with the best memes enjoying hundreds of thousands of daily views and providing income for their authors.

A closer look at Yepp

Image: KnowTechie

Thanks to Yepp’s robust recommendation engine, users view memes an average of 40 minutes per day, roughly 4-5x the time spent on other meme makers.

This R&D effort has been 10+ years in the making.

This also allows users to discover and explore more authors, thereby giving creators more visibility, viewership, following, subscribers, and of course, more earning potential.

Part of Yepp’s mission is to enable millions of people to successfully monetize their sense of humor and provide tools to make content creation easy and fun.

This mission underlies everything Yepp stands for.

Key Yepp features to look out for

What makes Yepp stand out as a meme maker? If you’re wondering or asking this same question, you’re not alone.

Like other meme editors, it allows you to create memes, but unlike them, it also allows you to earn.

The following features make Yepp the go-to app for meme creators and users.

Ease to Use In-App Studio

Sign-up is fast and easy. Once in, you’ll find Yepp’s In-App Studio’s intuitive user interface as fun as its memes.

The app is easy to navigate, with well-defined categories that make finding your way around a breeze.

With a few clicks, you can create and share memes with your friends, followers, and hundreds of thousands of other users who share a similar passion for memes.

Face Swap

The Face Swap feature is one of the most popular features on Yepp. As the name suggests, it allows you to swap out the face on a meme with that of your friends, family, or colleagues.

This can be a fun way of mimicking characters, including actors, athletes, footballers, comedians, and more.

Which face would you like to swap? Find out on Yepp.

Endless Smart Feed

With a robust recommendation engine, you can expect an endless supply of memes in the Yepp app, not just random memes. The app recommends memes to you based on your user behavior.

Specifically, it picks up on your action rate and text and image recognition.

Its smart algorithm then creates a personalized custom feed for each user, considering their likes and interests.

Auto Content Suggestion and Duplicate Detection

The app’s intelligent algorithm can recognize and analyze patterns in your user behavior.

As a creator, Yepp can study and mimic your sense of humor by automatically suggesting similar texts or images to the ones you’ve used before.

And if you’re worried about your creative work being stolen, you can rest assured that it won’t happen.

This is thanks to Yepp’s neural networks, which detect clickbait memes, duplicates, and stolen content and deranks them, starving them of views.

5. Income Potential

If your memes make people laugh, Yepp believes they should make you smile to the bank.

To this end, Yepp has introduced an industry-leading and transparent revenue-sharing model.

Yepp’s weekly ad revenue is split 50/50 between the app and its users, who can expect to earn up to $1,750 weekly.

30% also goes to friends invited by users, 17% to creators, and 3% to users who view memes.

Analytics

Whether a meme maker or user, the Yepp app allows you to take stock of all your activities and earnings.

It lets you see how many of your friends or contacts installed the app using your link.

You can also easily view how many times your memes have been viewed over a particular period of time, plus how much you’ve amassed from such views.

It also allows you to see daily or all-time views and earnings.

Create and earn with Yepp

Thanks to its machine-learning capabilities, you don’t need to be an expert to create your own memes.

Yepp has enough built-in tools and templates to get you started in minutes. What’s more, it’s free to use.

From its ease of use to its many features, revenue-sharing formula, and earning potential, Yepp is the number one meme editor you should use along with your friends, family, and colleagues.

Go ahead, download the app, sign up, create, share, and earn. The app is available on iOS and Android.

