You can now watch Twitch with a bunch of your friends using Apple SharePlay

Twitch, the popular livestreaming app, has just become the latest app to receive an update unlocking Apple’s new SharePlay feature. SharePlay will now let you watch your favorite streamer with up to 31 of your friends through FaceTime.

Announced earlier this week, Twitch has partnered up with Apple to further enhance the viewing experience on the platform. Users who are on a FaceTime call will now have the option to share the Twitch stream that they are watching with everyone else on the call.

When you are on a FaceTime call and open up a new Twitch stream, you’ll see a prompt asking if you want to play the stream for just yourself or for everyone on the call. By choosing to share with everyone, the stream will sync up with all members on the call so that everyone is seeing the same action at the same time.

Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay! 📱



Learn more about how to watch streams together in a FaceTime call here: https://t.co/PIWwZ3OkpO — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 30, 2021

Everyone who is participating in the call will have to sign in to their Twitch accounts to watch a stream via SharePlay. This means everyone will count as an individual viewer and can comment, subscribe, or interact in any way that you would as a normal stream viewer.

When watching a Twitch stream via SharePlay, anyone on the call can change the broadcast over to another streamer. The SharePlay session is over when the stream is closed or the FaceTime call ends.

This is a really cool new feature from Twitch and Apple SharePlay is a unique feature that lets people enjoy content together without the limitations of being in the same physical place. Adding the feature to Twitch will be a cool way for friends to experience content together, no matter how far apart they might be.

