Your next MacBook still has a shitty 720p webcam

Apple finally pulled back the curtains on its ARM-powered MacBooks, and they look like real powerhouses. The custom M1 chip looks fantastic and opens the door for iOS apps to be native on the Mac desktop. There is one tiny issue that Apple tried to paper over with the word “improved,” and that’s the FaceTime camera.

Yes, in 2020, on their first flagship MacBook using Apple’s own CPU, Apple has put a shitty 720p resolution webcam onto the screen. I mean, it’s not like Apple doesn’t already have a ready stock of camera modules. The iPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that can record 4K video at 60fps, while also scanning your face for unlocking your device. That’s not even the latest iPhone, although the one in the iPhone 12 range is likely the same.

So, why, when Face ID for security authentication should be a standard on MacBooks, and 720p is an unforgivable sin when we’re all working from home over hours of Zoom calls every day, has Apple made this decision? It can’t even be because they assume people will plug in an external webcam, because there’s only two USB-C ports on the new MacBooks and a grand total of one webcam on the market with USB-C (the Logitech Streamcam).

We want Face ID with a TrueDepth camera, so we don’t have to type in passwords when we resume work. Yes, there’s Touch ID on the new MacBooks, but that’s beside the point. We’ll even settle for a 1080p camera; if TrueDepth doesn’t necessarily need 4K to work. Just, for the love of all that is holy, stop putting 720p webcams into your MacBooks, Apple. It was innovative back in 2011, it doesn’t hold water in 2020.

