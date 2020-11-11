Apple brought back the “PC Guy” and yup, he’s still annoying as ever

Remember the PC guy from all those “I’m a Mac, and I’m a PC” commercials back in the mid-2000s? Yea, I try to forget them too, but here we are, in the year of our lord 2020, still talking about this jerk.

So exactly why are we talking about him again? Well, Apple had the cute idea of bringing the character back at its MacBook press event earlier this week. Once the event finished wrapping up, a short video was played, introducing the character back.

In the video, the PC Guy, played by actor John Hodgman, basically reacts to all the news Apple announced during the event. Specifically to the news around Apple’s new M1-powered Macs. Being a PC guy, he complains that machines are supposed to make noise and Apple’s new Mac doesn’t make any noise thanks to a new cooling system. He also complains about the MacBook’s new improved battery life and a whole lot more.

Just watch the video below to get a sense of what Apple is trying to convey here:

The original ads, which launched back in 2006, also featured actor Justin Long. Does Apple plan on bringing him back to reclaim his “I”m an Apple” character? Who knows, probably not. But it would be interesting to see if Apple continues this ad campaign.

