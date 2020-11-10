Here’s how to watch Apple’s new “One More Thing” event on November 10

Well, well, well, here we are again, getting ready for Apple’s third event of the year. The event goes live today at 1pm EST (10am PST).

As usual, you’ll be able to watch the video directly on the Apple website or the Apple TV app. If you prefer the YouTube experience, it will be streaming there, as well. We’ll include the embed to that down below so you can just hop back into this article to watch.

The event should last around an hour but may bleed over a bit, so if you are really into Apple events, maybe plan on taking your lunch around this time.

What to expect from the Apple “One More Thing” event

So, the other events this year have brought about new Apple Watches, new iPhones (of course), a new HomePod Mini, and more.

This event will most likely be focused on Apple’s new line of Macs with Apple silicon in them. What this means, basically, is that the company will be in control of almost every part of the new Macs, from hardware to software.

We could also see something about the rumored new AirPods Pro and updated original AirPods, but that is just a possibility. Nothing is set in stone. Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

