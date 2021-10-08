YouTube’s AI-powered live captioning is now available to everyone

If you’re a YouTube creator, your channel now has AI-powered automatic live stream captions, regardless of your subscriber count. That’s a big win for accessibility across the entire site, where it previously was limited to channels with 1,000 subscribers or more.

That makes the whole of YouTube more accessible to deaf or hard-of-hearing users, who were previously left out when creators live stream. Live auto-captioning is also coming to 12 more languages, not including English which was already supported.

Those include Japanese, Turkish, and Spanish, and auto-captioning is also coming to mobile devices. Creators are also getting the ability to add multiple audio tracks, to support multiple languages (and audio descriptions for those users with limited eyesight).

Image: KnowTechie

The additional language support for live and auto-translated captions are coming in the “next few months” and YouTube is bringing the multiple audio track support in “the coming quarters.”

The “Open transcript” function from desktop YouTube is coming to the mobile apps, as a limited “experiment.” Hopefully, that stays, as the ability to search transcripts is an invaluable tool for anyone who has to summarize video content.

The last thing YouTube mentioned today is the upcoming Subtitle Editor permission, which lets creators designate community members to create and upload subtitles to their videos.

This was created to replace the community captions feature that was removed last year. It’s still in progress, with YouTube promising a bigger update “in the coming months.”

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: