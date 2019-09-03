10 free image hosting sites you can blindly rely on 

You just spent hours upon hours curating all your work, painstakingly organizing all the pictures, sorting them in different folders. A few hours later, you return to your PC with a cup of hot coffee in your hand. Excitedly, you turn on your computer and…….nothing. It doesn’t seem to be switching on. Hits you hard and leaves you dumbfounded. There’s nothing you can do about this! The desktop is dead. And there’s almost no chance you’ll be able to resurrect it anytime soon. Which means all your files are lost. Forever.

Image hosting sites were made to prevent just kind of a tragedy. This is because they allow you to save your content on external servers, and provide you with a very reliable backup. This way, you’ll never lose your images, even if your device gets damaged, stolen or lost. In addition, uploading your images means you get to save space on your computer and smartphone, allowing them to work faster. What’s more; your images are available at all times, from anywhere and any device – so you can share them easily with friends or clients.

Of course, there’s more to image hosting websites than just giving you some free space. In addition to being a reliable hosting option – many of these platforms help you develop your network as a photographer, and connect you with potential clients.

What are some of the best image hosting websites up and running today? Let’s break them down. In this article, we list down the top 10 free image hosting websites you can blindly rely on:

Site #10: Imgur

Do you think you have a picture in your roll that could take the Web by storm? Upload it on Imgur! Every day, thousands of people upload their funniest, cutest and most ridiculous images on Imgur – hoping to win the votes of their fellow users. Not surprisingly, this is also the most preferred image hosting and sharing site for Reddit users.

Of course, if you’re looking to just save your photos without participating in the upvotes and downvotes competition – just upload them without clicking the Share With Community button. Your photos will be hosted however long you wish, and you can always privately share them through their URL.

Key Features:

Max free image storage: Unlimited.

GIFs. (Cats!)

Possibility to share with the community.

Photos upload with a click.

Site #9: Imgbox

This is perhaps the simplest, no BS policy image hosting site on this list. You don’t have to sign up for anything. You don’t have to make an account. Just select your pictures, click upload, choose the resolution of the uploaded image, and Voilà! Your image will be available online forever. For every image you upload, you will receive a shareable link, along with BB and HTML codes if you want to embed on any other site.

Key Features:

Max free image storage: Unlimited number of images. (10 MB per image).

Shareable codes and links for every image.

Extremely smooth interface.

Photos uploaded with a single click. Literally!

Site #8: Google Photos

If you happen to have an Android phone, you’re most likely already using Google Photos. There’s a lot to gain from using Google Photos. It will automatically sync with your other Google accounts, hence saving you a bunch of time when you have to access or share your content.

This platform is brilliant when it comes to organizing your images – by date, location or even the people in the images! Fascinatingly enough – the more you upload, the more Google Photos learns about your habits, and eventually sort your content automatically.

Google Photos also comes with a very useful tool to create your own animations and collages. The only disadvantage? You get only 15 GB of free storage to share with Drive and Gmail. It’s certainly not the most generous website on our list. But it does have a lot to offer!

Key Features:

Max free image storage: 15 GB to use across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

Comes with an editing tool.

Automatically syncs with other Google accounts.

Comes with an intelligent tool that will automatically organize your images.

Site #7: Flickr

Good ol’ Flickr has been around for more than a decade. And it continues to be one of the most used image hosting sites out there! Want to keep your content totally private? You can use Flickr purely as an image hosting site and publish content for your eyes only.

Alternatively, you can let in a limited pool of friends. But if you’re interested in getting the most exposure possible – Flickr has an option for that too! Just make your account public. Exposure for photographers is huge. If you share the right picture in the right group, you really might get the right eyes on your portfolio.

While you’re busy uploading all your photos – don’t forget to browse other photographers’ work and use Flickr as a source of inspiration. You can also download the Flickr app for your smartphone for your convenience.

Key Features:

Max free image storage: 1,000 GB.

Share photos through RSS feeds, emails and more.

Editing tools for your images.

Millions of professional users to take inspiration from.

Site #6: Amazon Drive

Amazon offers a Prime Photos storage plan. It’ll provide you with unlimited photo storage and a wide range of perks like exclusive access to TV shows, free shipping of your Amazon commands, referral link for up to 5 friends, etc.

The free plan gives you 5 GB for you to store your images. This is a very convenient backup solution, especially because you can upload them from any device, including smartphones and tablets. The only con? You have to pay $10.99 per month for more than 5GB of storage!

Key Features:

Max free image storage: 5 GB.

You can store all sorts of files (images, texts, videos, etc

Accessible from any device.

Speed and safety of Amazon servers.

Site #5: 500px

500px hosts a community of more than 10 million photographers, from Los Angeles to Kabul, connected to one another via this niche image hosting site. You have the option to set your photos private, or to share them with your followers. Joining this platform is a great way to build a network of mentors, friends, and colleagues – and learn valuable new skills from the community.

This website is also browsed by tons of art curators, magazine editors and companies looking to find beautiful images. If you choose the monthly paid package – you’ll be able to sell your photos to other people!

Key Features:

Max free image storage: 2k photos in total (7 per week)

Find new clients to sell your pictures.

Great source of inspiration.

Functions like a real social media platform with followers, likes and shares.

Site #4: Dropbox

Dropbox can be best described as a virtual “box” where you can “drop” your photos. Your files are kept safe on the platform, and you can access them anytime via any device. You can easily share your files’ link to your folder, for clients or friends to consult your work.

For smartphones users, Dropbox’s mobile app lets you manage your content directly from the phone. It also has the option to sync your Dropbox with your Camera Roll – so your latest photos are saved automatically!

Key Features:

Max free image storage: 2 GB.

Synchronization with the smartphone’s camera roll.

You get to store all types of files (images, videos, docs, etc).

Easy sharing with colleagues, clients and friends.

Site #3: Photobucket

After a long, disastrous hiatus of several years – Photobucket found itself back on the map when the 10-year challenge went viral earlier this year. Legacy photo hosting websites like Photobucket were in demand, as people wanted to find their oldest photos. And it seems like Photobucket is now in for the long haul. This is a user-friendly website for storing your photos. It also allows people to create or buy printed copies of photographs via its huge library.

Photobucket is amazing at storing, organizing, and sharing images. It can also print images in their original dimensions and offers easy editing beforehand. You can also use Photobucket to organize and host GIF images.

For free account users, the platform allows to use up to 10GB of monthly bandwidth and 2GB of storage capacity. You can extend this to 8GB by downloading the mobile app! You can also subscribe to the Pro account facility in exchange for a membership fee.

Key Features:

Supports JPG, JPEG, GIF, BMP, and PNG.

Max free image storage: 8 GB.

Synchronization with the smartphone’s camera roll.

Site #2: ImgBB

Perhaps the most minimalistic image hosting site on his list – ImgBB is a fresh, hugely popular platform that offers an incredibly simple layout. All you have to do is drag-and-drop your files on the homepage, and you’re all set to go.

The photos you upload on ImgBB are reviewed for moderation by human editors. That said, your images will never be trimmed or compressed. The best of all – the server will never delete your images, and they’re safe on the platform forever.

Users don’t have to sign up for ImgBB. The website allows you to directly link to the images, which can be used on message boards and forums. It also allows HTML thumbnails which can be used in message boards. ImgBB has a 16MB size limit. It does not limit the number of files that can be uploaded!

Key Features:

Share photos through RSS feeds, emails and more.

Editing tools for your images.

offers drag-and-drop functionality.

works with GIF, BMP, PNG, and JPG

Site #1: Freeimage.host

Freeimage.host combines all the best elements of the other websites on this list. There’s a reason why it bags the top spot! Launched in 2018, this website provides a simple layout and a seamless user experience. You’re not required to register or sign up to upload images. You can create albums without creating an account, but having an account allows you to easily manage all images and albums.

There are no public galleries, so no one can view your uploaded images unless you share the link. Direct image links use short URLs (iili.io/imageid). Your picture quality remains untouched as there is no compression or trimming involved unless you choose to do so with the inbuilt edit tools. Most importantly – you get unlimited storage with a 50Mb file limit.

Freeimage.host allows your account to be used as your own image gallery. You can share image links directly to all the popular social media platforms, as well as by email. The platform also supports ShareX. You can read more about that here. All in all, this is the most compact, effective and seamless Free Image Hosting Platform on our list.

Key Features:

Unlimited Storage with 50MB file limit

Different album settings such as password protection

Drag and drop upload option

Editing tools for your images

Multiple image upload via URL

Works with GIF, BMP, PNG and JPG

Privacy settings.

Bottom Line

Next time you shut down your PC to make a steaming cup of coffee – you won’t have to worry about losing all your saved pictures! With these 10 free image hosting websites – your files rest safe and sound, ready to be accessed whenever you want.

Moreover, you get to share your pictures with other people and let them know just how awesome your portfolio is. Take a leap and switch to any of these Image Hosting websites today. It’s a win-win for you and your pictures!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: