2021’s 6 best smart-technology gifts for the tech guru who has everything

Holiday shopping can be overwhelming for many people. You could have dozens of people to buy gifts for, ranging in gender and age. It’s no walk in the park to purchase presents for family or friends, but it is the season of giving, after all.

If you have a tech guru in your life that has plenty of items already, you’re in luck. While there are plenty of options to choose from, we’ve compiled a list of some lesser-known smart technology finds your loved one may not have yet.

These are perfect gift opportunities, and as the holidays are just around the corner, now is the ideal time to buy them.

GE Full Color Smart LED Bulb

Image: KnowTechie

GE is a known energy provider, and the company also has a lighting product line that wows customers. The CYNC Full Color Smart Bulbs allow you to be in complete control, scheduling lights to turn on and off and even controlling the bulb with your voice.

Owners of these bulbs can choose from millions of colors, adjust the white color tone from warm to cool, and set the light to match your sleep/wake cycle. Your room can truly be transformed by using these bulbs when you mix and match colors and modes.

Click and Grow Smart Garden

Image: KnowTechie

The Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 makes growing fruits, vegetables, and other items as easy as making a cup of coffee in the morning. It uses biodegradable, disposable plant pods that are preseeded, so you just set them and watch them grow.

Because it’s an indoor garden, you can grow whatever you’d like all year. It comes in multiple colors, like white, gray, beige, and an illustrated color. Click and Grow also has a sprout guarantee, so if any issues arise when trying to grow your plants, the company will replace them for free.

WaterGuru Sense Smart Pool Monitor

The WaterGuru Sense is a smart pool monitor that makes average maintenance a breeze. It measures the chlorine and pH readings, not just on the surface level.

It only takes a couple of minutes to install, and it comes with a smartphone app users can look at to determine if they need to add more chemicals to maintain their pool. The monitor is battery-powered and replaces your skimmer cover.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt

Image: KnowTechie

Schlage is a popular lock company, and it offers a range of products that fit with any smart home. If your friend or family member already has smart devices in their house, this lock is perfect for protecting their home from intruders.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt makes getting inside so much easier than fumbling with a set of keys. Users can even unlock the door from their smartphones. Keyless entry is convenient and secure.

YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat

If you’re looking for a techy gift with a spin of fitness, look no further. The YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat allows users to track their performance, see personalized feedback and incorporate a virtual yoga instructor into each session.

The mat is lightweight, so it can be taken on the go. The artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are ideal for tech gurus. Additionally, users can download a smartphone app to learn more about their yoga practice.

LG Portable Full HD LED Smart Projector

LG has a hand in consumer electronics, and it has a full HD LED smart projector that can transform any room into a home theater. The LG PF50KA has a built-in battery and full HD resolution for the ultimate viewing experience.

Smart Tech Gifts for Under the Tree

We’re well into the holiday season, so now is a good time to consider finishing up buying gifts for your closest friends and family. Tech gurus who already have plenty of things to enjoy may not have some of the items above. Consider buying one or more of them to wrap up 2021 in style.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations: