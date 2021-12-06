Social
Facebook Marketplace is your one-stop-shop for the strangest holiday gifts this year
People will really try to sell just about anything on the internet.
As the holidays are quickly approaching you may be looking for a quick place to find some holidays gifts. You might think to check Facebook Marketplace, as it may just be one of the only decently useful aspects remaining on the social platform.
While it’s possible that you could find the odd deal here and there on some potentially passable holiday gifts on Facebook Marketplace, it’s more likely that you’re going to find a lot of questionable sales posts with some of the strangest items you’ve ever seen.
While Facebook Marketplace is meant to be a safe way for people to buy and sell some slightly used products to each other, it has inevitably turned into a dumping ground for the weird, similar to what you can find in the deep corners of Craigslist.
I’ve been looking through some of the things that Facebook Marketplace has to offer around the world, and all I’ve determined is that there are some truly strange people out there.
People will try to sell anything on Facebook Marketplace
In all fairness, Facebook Marketplace can certainly be a good place to get some slightly used products. It adds a level of security, considering the fact that people are generally using their personal Facebook accounts to sell products, and if you look hard enough, you can definitely find a few things here and there that may be worth checking out.
But that’s all a little boring. Where I think Facebook Marketplace really shines is the incredibly strange sales posts that you can find on a regular basis.
From barbecue packs for $50,000 to a french fry shaped like the Nike symbol, there are some true gems sitting out there for sale on the Facebook Marketplace. Take a look at what some of these Twitter users have found:
If you’re in Scotland, you can get this special edition? PS5 right from the marketplace
Who doesn’t want Campbells boy sitting on top of their fireplace?
Everyone needs a £50,000 misprinted barbecues sauce for their collection
This coloring book is for adults…sort of
This satanic copy of Sonic for PC must be a collector’s item
It’s only lightly shat
Pickle Rick meet Picolas Cage
This cage is for your bird, not your mother-in-law
Bada ba baba…Just Do It
Danny Devito Rum Ham – just in time for the holidays
Anyone need a pair of bee nests?
An actual gift for that annoying cousin
I think this description cut off a little early…
What a ride. There truly are some remarkable items for sale out there in the world and luckily we can find them on the Facebook Marketplace.
And hey, I’m not here to judge. Some of these items could actually make a pretty good gift. I’m personally eying the Danny Devito ham portrait for just over the top of my fireplace.
(I don’t actually have a fireplace)
