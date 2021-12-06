Facebook Marketplace is your one-stop-shop for the strangest holiday gifts this year

As the holidays are quickly approaching you may be looking for a quick place to find some holidays gifts. You might think to check Facebook Marketplace, as it may just be one of the only decently useful aspects remaining on the social platform.

While it’s possible that you could find the odd deal here and there on some potentially passable holiday gifts on Facebook Marketplace, it’s more likely that you’re going to find a lot of questionable sales posts with some of the strangest items you’ve ever seen.

While Facebook Marketplace is meant to be a safe way for people to buy and sell some slightly used products to each other, it has inevitably turned into a dumping ground for the weird, similar to what you can find in the deep corners of Craigslist.

I’ve been looking through some of the things that Facebook Marketplace has to offer around the world, and all I’ve determined is that there are some truly strange people out there.

People will try to sell anything on Facebook Marketplace

In all fairness, Facebook Marketplace can certainly be a good place to get some slightly used products. It adds a level of security, considering the fact that people are generally using their personal Facebook accounts to sell products, and if you look hard enough, you can definitely find a few things here and there that may be worth checking out.

But that’s all a little boring. Where I think Facebook Marketplace really shines is the incredibly strange sales posts that you can find on a regular basis.

From barbecue packs for $50,000 to a french fry shaped like the Nike symbol, there are some true gems sitting out there for sale on the Facebook Marketplace. Take a look at what some of these Twitter users have found:

If you’re in Scotland, you can get this special edition? PS5 right from the marketplace

God bless Facebook marketplace and Scotland. pic.twitter.com/s5TBCsEbFV — Oliver de Beaumarchais (@notoliverbutler) November 29, 2021

Who doesn’t want Campbells boy sitting on top of their fireplace?

Facebook marketplace is a gift pic.twitter.com/FEIOUwVv7s — Rob Dobi 👤 𝙾𝚗𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝙽𝚘𝚠! (@Robdobi) July 18, 2020

Everyone needs a £50,000 misprinted barbecues sauce for their collection

Looooool scouting out Facebook marketplace and come across this gem, what a bargain 🤯 pic.twitter.com/inSz4egxwp — AFCpasty (@AFCryy) December 3, 2021

This coloring book is for adults…sort of

Here’s an early morning giggle courtesy Facebook Marketplace.

I think they’re stalking me, tryin to figure what I like now so they can keep throwing ads at me. Ive been switching up my searches on FB just to keep em guessing.

I think they might be on my level with this though. pic.twitter.com/Y9NyPyKlH7 — 🌊 Immoral-ish💨 (@ImmoralishMe) December 1, 2021

This satanic copy of Sonic for PC must be a collector’s item

this dude on the facebook marketplace selling sonic.exe pic.twitter.com/C8bmNB4UUr — 👻 (@kriss2543) November 29, 2021

It’s only lightly shat

Facebook Marketplace is a sight to behold pic.twitter.com/uQL1T11r6z — Brady (@OkukhuluB) November 24, 2021

Pickle Rick meet Picolas Cage

This cage is for your bird, not your mother-in-law

the things you see on Facebook marketplace 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nnrNqg6SRE — cait🦋 (@caitlinjobling) November 30, 2021

Bada ba baba…Just Do It

Facebook marketplace once again unrivalled 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8hyvY1vLoV — Ξuan (@eubo97) November 30, 2021

Danny Devito Rum Ham – just in time for the holidays

found on facebook marketplace pic.twitter.com/FWRv2GhcCp — ftg (@fav1999) November 29, 2021

Anyone need a pair of bee nests?

God bless Facebook marketplace pic.twitter.com/oDLnXKdzp2 — ellie jane (@gene__parmesan) November 29, 2021

An actual gift for that annoying cousin

are people on facebook marketplace okay 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kr7O20PNBN — bilou (abla) | cr: these violent delights (@ablacadabra) November 27, 2021

I think this description cut off a little early…

Facebook marketplace just keeps getting weirder…. pic.twitter.com/9jnp06qitD — Ollie 🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@Ols_74) November 24, 2021

What a ride. There truly are some remarkable items for sale out there in the world and luckily we can find them on the Facebook Marketplace.

And hey, I’m not here to judge. Some of these items could actually make a pretty good gift. I’m personally eying the Danny Devito ham portrait for just over the top of my fireplace.

(I don’t actually have a fireplace)

