A new Fitbit feature will now shame you or your partner for snoring throughout the night

A couple of the latest Fitbit models are getting a new feature that’ll track how users are snoring at night. The new feature, “Snore and Noise Detection,” is available for the Versa 3 and Sense models, and begins rolling out to users today.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the new Snore and Noise Detection feature shows up in the Sleep section on your Fitbit. You can select the “Check for snoring” option, and you’ll be given a run-through of what the feature does before finally getting the option to turn the feature on.

The feature uses your Fitbit’s microphone to collect sound data every few seconds. It takes two different measurements. First, the Fitbit looks at sound intensity, which measures how loud it is in your room while you’re sleeping. It also measures and identifies specific snoring events, so you can see how often you’re actually snoring.

All of the data that your device collects throughout the night is recording right there in the Sleep section. You’ll get a snoring report every morning, and you can also disable the feature through this menu.

This new feature does have the potential to eat up some of your device’s battery. The company recommends that your Fitbit have at least a 40% charge if you plan on using the new snoring detection feature throughout the night.

Again, this new feature is only available on the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense. It has just begun rolling out to users today, and as usual, it may take a few days for the new feature to show up on your device.

