Add more storage to your PS4 with this 4TB external hard drive for just $93 in this Prime Day deal
If you buy a lot of PS4 games, you’re going to need one of these sometime down the line.
If you’re PS4 is stuffed to the brim with game data and you need to add some more room for games, you can score this Western Digital 4TB external hard drive for just $93 during Amazon’s Prime Day. It typically sells for $130.
When the capacity on your PS4 console’s hard drive is not enough to conquer boundless new worlds, you can expand your capacity by up to 4TB with the WD Gaming Drive. Setup is easy. Just connect the WD Gaming Drive to a PS4 console using a USB 3.0 cable. With some quick formatting, you’re game-on in next-to-no time.
If you own a PS4 and buy a lot of games, you’re definitely going to need one of these. It’s either that or delete gaming data to make room for more. At just $93, this is absolutely worth picking up. The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.
