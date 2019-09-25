Adobe Fresco is a new painting app for the iPad you should probably download right now

If you’re a digital artist, you might already have an iPad Pro and the new Apple Pencil. You might also have an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. If so, you should jump over to the App Store and download Adobe Fresco, the latest in drawing apps from the giant that is Adobe.

It uses AI to create a realistic painting and drawing experiences, right on your digital screen, and I need it.

Adobe Fresco is the new hotness of iPad drawing apps

If you’re a digital artist, you might have heard about Fresco during its development, and now it’s out. Grab the newest hotness in digital painting, and get scribbling. Watercolors that blend in real time, oils that swirl as you paint, all controlled by one of Adobe’s cleanest interfaces ever. What’s not to like?

Fresco has both vector and Photoshop brushes

The exclusive Live Brushes use an AI called Sensei to mimic painting with watercolors, oil, and more

Fresco has a free tier, where you get 2GB of cloud storage and a subset of the 1,000+ brushes available on the paid version. You’ll need either Adobe Creative Cloud to get the paid tier, or it’s $9.99 a month on its own

You’ll need iOS 12.4 or later, and only iPad Pros, the 3rd Gen iPad Air, 5th and 6th Gen iPads or the 5th Gen iPad Mini can run it

Check out Adobe Fresco on the App Store.

What do you think? Is Adobe Fresco something you are interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

