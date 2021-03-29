Amazon
Amazon’s new Twitter strategy is calling out politicians like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren
It’s a bold move, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off.
Companies have been trying to figure out how to leverage social media for years, to varying degrees of success. Wendy’s helped pioneer a new, edgy style of brand engagement, but now, Amazon is taking a similar style and pointing it towards US Congress members.
It started when Amazon’s Dave Clark talked about Bernie Sander’s trip to Alabama to talk to Amazon workers. Clark basically tweeted that he considered Amazon the “Bernie Sanders of employers” before making a dig about how Amazon actually got things done and that it was a “progressive workplace.” Then, others dove in, including Congressman Mark Pocan.
Amazon was quick to fire back in a tweet, stating, “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.” There’s photo evidence of the pee bottles, by the way.
That went on for a little while and now, Amazon is coming for Elizabeth Warren after a tweet discussing the taxes Amazon does (or does not) pay. Warren has long been critical of Big Tech, but it seems this corporation is taking a new approach to her critiques.
The back-and-forth didn’t end there and soon became a “battle of semantics,” as The Verge puts it. Essentially, the company picked apart Warren’s response, noting:
Overall, it’s a very…interesting strategy from the ecommerce giant. Here’s the thing though, at the end of the day, how many people will stop using the convenience of Amazon? The company has put itself in a position that seems to indicate it can receive a bunch of negative government and public criticism while still making record-breaking profits.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
