Amazon’s new Twitter strategy is calling out politicians like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Companies have been trying to figure out how to leverage social media for years, to varying degrees of success. Wendy’s helped pioneer a new, edgy style of brand engagement, but now, Amazon is taking a similar style and pointing it towards US Congress members.

It started when Amazon’s Dave Clark talked about Bernie Sander’s trip to Alabama to talk to Amazon workers. Clark basically tweeted that he considered Amazon the “Bernie Sanders of employers” before making a dig about how Amazon actually got things done and that it was a “progressive workplace.” Then, others dove in, including Congressman Mark Pocan.

Paying workers $15/hr doesn't make you a "progressive workplace" when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles. https://t.co/CnFTtTKA9q — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 25, 2021

Amazon was quick to fire back in a tweet, stating, “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.” There’s photo evidence of the pee bottles, by the way.

That went on for a little while and now, Amazon is coming for Elizabeth Warren after a tweet discussing the taxes Amazon does (or does not) pay. Warren has long been critical of Big Tech, but it seems this corporation is taking a new approach to her critiques.

1/3 You make the tax laws @SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

The back-and-forth didn’t end there and soon became a “battle of semantics,” as The Verge puts it. Essentially, the company picked apart Warren’s response, noting:

This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore. https://t.co/Nt0wcZo17g — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

Overall, it’s a very…interesting strategy from the ecommerce giant. Here’s the thing though, at the end of the day, how many people will stop using the convenience of Amazon? The company has put itself in a position that seems to indicate it can receive a bunch of negative government and public criticism while still making record-breaking profits.

