Americans spend an average of $20.78 on app subscriptions a month

Berlin-based app data research company Adjust released a report saying the Americans, on average, spend $20.78 on app subscriptions.

They’ve figured this out with the help of their new subscription-tracking service, designed to help companies improve their subscription models. This new service aims at providing marketers with essential insights that combine attribution data with subscription data. Consequently, marketers should be able to improve the comprehension of their user funnel.

Adjust’s tracking tool has the potential to identify which marketing channels deliver the best results. Thanks to that, marketers can precisely invest in campaigns that boost loyalty and user acquisition.

According to Paul H. Müller, the co-founder of Adjust, the subscription-based apps model has grown exponentially this year, spreading from finance to fitness, to e-commerce, and pretty much in almost any other business.

He also spoke about the millions of app users and their willingness to subscribe to apps as they regularly turn to their smartphones for a wide specter of activities. Furthermore, he spoke about Adjust as the first company to offer a solution that helps mobile marketers improve their subscription models by leveraging their data.

Some of the key findings from their research include:

Approximately 46.9% of all Americans relied on their smartphones to stream TV/video during social distancing.

More than 25% of Gen Z and Millennials revealed that they’ve ceased paying for other services such as gym so that they could purchase app subscriptions.

Those between 25 and 34 years spent most on mobile subscription apps – $25.78. At the same time, mobile users older than 55 spent the least – $13.97 per month.

Mobile users spend most of their money on subscription-based streaming apps (30.7%). Then came gaming apps (9%), trailed by News apps (4%).

Millennials and Gen Z spent most on on-demand entertainment and streaming services. Approximately 57.2% of them said that they streamed video content during the social distancing.

Mobile users that subscribe to streaming services such as Amazon Prime, YouTube TV , Hulu, Netflix, and Disney, on average, spend $33.58 per month.

The research included 1003 streaming/television users, as young as 16 and 60. The Adjust research started on September 23 and ended on September 29, 2020.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: