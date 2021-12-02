Apple has revealed its best games and apps of 2021

2021 is nearly wrapped up, and that means that it’s time for Apple’s best games and apps of the year. Every year, the company celebrates the most popular and most impactful apps across all of its devices. With this year’s focus being on connection, many of this year’s top apps helped bring people together in these strange times.

Kicking things off this year, Apple’s iPhone app of the year award goes to Toca Life World. Toca Life World is the culmination of 10+ years of work from developers Toca Boca on a group of apps that bring out children’s creativity in a massive way.

Next up, Apple celebrated video editing app LumaFusion as this year’s iPad app of the year. Then, keeping that same creativity theme, the document editing app Craft is this year’s Mac app of the year winner. Rounding out this year’s best apps is the Carrot Weather app for Apple Watch.

LumaFusion editing app (Image: KnowTechie)

The company also celebrated its best games of the year, starting out with League of Legends: Wild Rift for iPhone. The iPad game of the year is the high-octane fighting game MARVEL Future Revolution and Myst takes home the cake for Mac game of the year.

MARVEL Future Revolution (Image: KnowTechie)

Expanding on this year’s winners, Apple focused a bit on the “connection” theme with this year’s honorable mentions. The company highlighted dating app Bumble and EatOkra, an app that helps users find local Black-owned restaurants. Among Us! was also part of the celebration, with its entertaining social gameplay that gripped the gaming world earlier this year.

In addition to its in-house awards, Apple has also released the most downloaded games and apps for the year. Not surprisingly, you’ll find Among Us! and TikTok at the top of their respective lists.

Top Free iPhone Apps TikTok YouTube Instagram Snapchat Facebook Messenger Google Maps Gmail – Email by Google ZOOM Cloud Meetings Amazon Shopping Top Paid iPhone Apps Procreate Pocket HotSchedules The Wonder Weeks TouchRetouch Facetune Shadowrocket 75 Hard Dark Sky Weather Autosleep Track Sleep on Watch SkyView® Top Free iPhone Games Among Us! Roblox Project Makeover Call of Duty®: Mobile Subway Surfers High Heels! Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Water Sort Puzzle Shortcut Run Bridge Race

Top Paid iPhone Games Minecraft Heads Up! Bloons TD 6 Monopoly Geometry Dash My Child Lebensborn Plague Inc. True Skate Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Incredibox Top Free iPad Apps YouTube ZOOM Disney+ Netflix TikTok Google Chrome HBO Max Hulu Amazon Prime Video Gmail Top Paid iPad Apps Procreate

GoodNotes 5

Notability

Duet Display

Toca Kitchen 2

Toca Life: Hospital

LumaFusion

Shadowrocket

Affinity Designer

Toca Life: Vacation

Despite the difficulties and changes that have been forced on Apple’s App Store this year, it looks like it has still been a pretty good year for new games and apps on Apple devices.

Winners of this year’s awards for best apps will all receive a 100 percent recycled aluminum App Store logo with their names engraved on the side. Not going to lie, that sounds like a pretty cool award.

