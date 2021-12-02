If you’ve been on social media in the last 24-hours, you may have noticed a ton of folks sharing their yearly Spotify stats from over the past year. It’s called Spotify Wrapped, and it’s something the company does every year to prove that its music streaming service is better than the one you are currently using.

If you’re feeling left out and want to give Spotify a spin, well, how does three months of access to Spotify Premium for free, no strings attached, sound? That means no ads, no interruptions, and no annoying popups to get you to subscribe to its top-tier service.

The company published a blog post confirming this offer is totally legit. The offer is open to new subscribers only, and taking this promotion gives prospective users three free months of Spotify Premium. From Spotify’s official blog post:

Here’s the breakdown: from November 29 through December 31, 2021, eligible Spotify Free and first-time Spotify listeners can sign up for our Individual Premium plan for three months for free.

Of course, the company will require that you enter in your payment details when you sign up; this way, when the three free months expire, the company will bill you $9.99 per month going forward. However, if you decide to cancel when before the three months or at the end of your trial period, you just earned yourself a sweet window of free Spotify Premium.

Returning customers who recently canceled their premium subscription also get an enticing offer too. Resubscribe for $9.99, and Spotify will give you two free months just for coming back. Not a bad deal if you’re thinking about coming back.

For someone who’s never had the opportunity to try Spotify for themselves, this is an excellent opportunity to jump in on the ground floor. I mean, after all, it’s free – you literally have nothing to lose. And if you don’t like it or prefer to stick with your current music streaming service, remember to cancel the subscription at the end of the deal.

To get started, simply head over to Spotify’s website or download the app (Android and iOS) and do it that way.

