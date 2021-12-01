Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now available – here’s how to check your stats

The most waited-for event of the year is finally here. No, it’s not the Oscars or even the Emmys, it’s your Spotify Wrapped for 2021.

Want to know if the viral hits of 2021 landed in your constant rotation? How about finding out which genres of music are your secret pleasures? Well, you can find all that and more, so let’s dive in.

This year, you’ll see your Top Songs of 2021, Your Artists Revealed, Top Tracks & Artists of 2021, Best New Podcasts of 2021, Best Episodes of 2021, The Best of 2021, and A Look Back at 2021.

Oh, and if you have a good friend that won’t recoil in horror at your musical tastes, you can do a Blend playlist that will combine your tastes and theirs, and give you one playlist full of each other’s hits.

Image: KnowTechie

Last year’s Wrapped had mini-quizzes, but this year you get some more personal touches. 2021: The Movie layers your top songs over “classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you.”

Then, Your Audio Aura adds some woo-waa to your Wrapped, with your “audio aura” and there’s a small minigame that’s basically Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, but without the cash payout.

Here’s how to see your Spotify Wrapped 2021 stats

Image: KnowTechie

You’ll need to make sure your Spotify app is updated, so check the App Store or Play Store for updates.



Also, it needs to be the app, while you can see the aggregate top tracks and artists on the web player, your personalized 2021 Wrapped will only appear in your app. Open up your Spotify app You’ll see a banner at the top of the app, or a badge in the middle that will point you to your Spotify Wrapped for 2021 Tap on that, sit back, and cringe at your questionable musical choices You can share your Wrapped cards on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and new this year – TikTok

Again, you’ll only be able to see your Spotify Wrapped 2021 on the iOS or Android app.

Once you’ve had enough of reliving your year in music, head on over to the main Wrapped 2021 page, to experience what Spotify users thought were the best tracks of 2021.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: