Apple iOS 18 now w/ new Control Center, Home Screen options

The day of Apple’s developer conference, WWDC 2024, finally arrived, and the Cupertino firm flooded the event with new announcements.

The much-anticipated upgrade to Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 18, was finally previewed.

It comes with a bunch of new features, including a revamped Control Center, the ability to re-arrange the Home Screen, the ability to hide app labels for a cleaner look, and more.

Redesigned Control Center for iOS 18

Astoundingly, the new Control Center on iOS 18 is divided into three pages. The first page is dedicated to the usual controls, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc.

The second page is devoted to media controls, while the last is dedicated to connectivity toggles.

While iOS 18’s wider release is a few months away, a beta version is already available. According to the folks at 9to5Mac, it is already possible to add or remove new toggles in the Control Center.

However, the biggest update is the new Control API, which enables developers to create Control Center toggles for third-party apps.

Interestingly, the Lock Screen also has the same API feature, enabling developers to replace the usual flashlight and camera actions with different ones.

Re-arrange app icons and change widget sizes directly from the Home Screen

iOS 18 has also overhauled the Home Screen customization with multiple new options.

You can now rearrange app icons on the Home Screen and change the widget sizes directly from the Home Screen.

This option was previously exclusive to iPadOS, but Apple has expanded it to iOS. The operation is simple.

To adjust widget sizes, put the screen into “Jiggle mode,” and a new handle will appear in the bottom right corner. Drag that handle to make the widgets smaller or bigger.

Another option includes long-pressing a specific widget to choose from multiple widget sizes. Additionally, you can long-press an app icon and convert it into a widget.

Turning off app labels is also possible

As it stands, Apple’s iOS 18 Home Screen customization overhaul doesn’t just end here.

The iOS 18 beta lets developers turn off labels to make the interface cleaner. The app labels usually appear underneath the icons and take up more space due to the text.

Apple has given users the choice to keep the interface cleaner. The folks at MacRumors have shown how to do it on the iOS 18 beta with the following steps.

On the Home Screen, press and hold on an empty space.

Tap Edit in the top-left corner.

in the top-left corner. Tap Customize .

. In the customization menu, tap the Large button.

button. Lastly, tap anywhere on the Home Screen to save your preference.

As it stands, Apple launched the first iOS 18 beta right after the event, dedicated to developers. The public release is on the horizon and will coincide with the launch of the new iPhones, happening at its usual time.

