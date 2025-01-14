iPhone 17 Pro models may retire 12MP sensors altogether

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

Cameras are an integral part of a flagship smartphone’s release, and at least, in this space, Apple usually never disappoints.

Typically, Apple introduces one or more camera enhancements to its flagship “Pro” iPhones every year to keep the fan base interested and encourage them to upgrade.

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple introduced the new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a new 48MP fusion camera to the Pro models. The new camera control button is also noteworthy.

We think this year will be no different. A recent report from Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station suggests that Apple may upgrade its telephoto lens from 12MP to 48MP for both iPhone 17 Pro models.

If the leak is accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro models may ditch the 12MP sensors altogether.

Additionally, the front cameras may get bumped up to 24MP on the iPhone 17 Pro models

Initial reports suggested that Apple may only bump up the resolution of the telephoto lens on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, with the latest report, DCS claims that the said upgrade will be available to both iPhone 17 Pro models, resulting in sharper and crisper images when zooming in and snapping faraway subjects.

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Additionally, DCS says that Apple is also expected to bump up the resolution of the front sensor on both iPhone 17 Pro models from 12MP to 24MP.

The leaker dives even further, stating that Apple also has no plans to upgrade the 48MP wide and ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Therefore, this year’s iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature three 48MP cameras on the rear and a 24MP sensor on the front.

In addition to the camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to pack a new chipset, possibly an Apple-designed modem.

Rumors also point to a smaller Dynamic Island on the larger Pro Max variant, and a possible retirement of the titanium on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in favor of aluminum.

Either way, this is only the tip of the iceberg. The iPhone 17 series is over six months away, with a likely launch window of September 2025.

We will then witness the advent of the iPhone 17 series, which will likely include the brand-new iPhone 17 Air model, possibly alongside the new AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models.

What do you think about the camera upgrades coming with the iPhone 17 series? Do you think it’s time the iPhone got 1-inch sensors? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

