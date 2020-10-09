This video perfectly captures how we all feel about ridiculous smartphone announcements

It’s hard to deny that the latest developments in the smartphone world haven’t exactly been revolutionary. That’s obviously not what manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and Apple would have you believe.

After all, they want you to drop more than $1,000 on their newest phones. However, even the biggest fans of Android and Apple devices can see there’s not much happening right now. Every time a flagship is released, though, it comes complete with an overblown press conference featuring lots of double-speak and meaningless numbers.

So it’s absolutely hilarious that YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss has taken shots at the constant cycle of ‘iteration, not innovation’ with his latest video If Smartphone commercials were Honest. Take a look:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arun Maini, the genius in front of the camera for this video, spends eight minutes making pointless ideas sound like the “next big thing.” Even the name of the phone is a send-up of everything we’ve come to expect over the last year or two. He makes you feel as though all the awful things this phone is plugging are a favor, to you, the cash cow customer. And he does it all while dressed in a Steve Jobs-style turtleneck.

At one point, Maini’s video cuts to several other tech YouTubers, including Dave2D, MKBHD, and theMrMobile. Clips are taken from previous videos and either use voiceovers or superimposed images of the 6-camera phone being plugged. From start to finish, it’s an outstanding parody that even the most casual of smartphone users are likely to enjoy.

I doubt the bigger players will take much notice of this video. They’re certainly not going to change their approach to flagships. If nothing else, though, it’s a relief to see someone finally thinking in the same way as us.

