Apple may soon discontinue its Lightning to headphone jack adapter

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In a recent report, MacRumors pointed out that one of Apple’s long-standing iPhone accessories, the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, may soon be discontinued.

Apple introduced the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in 2016 alongside the iPhone 7, the first iPhone to ditch the headphone jack.

So, to use wired headphones, one of these adapters, which came included in the box, was necessary.

Of course, Apple included the adapter in the box with the iPhone 8 and the famed iPhone X but removed it from the box, starting with the iPhone XS and XR. However, customers could buy one from the Apple Store for $9.

It makes more sense if Apple kills off the Lightning to headphone jack adapter next fall

Image: KnowTechie

MacRumors reports that Apple Stores in several regions, including Canada, the US, and Australia, are showing the Lightning to headphone jack adapter sold out, hinting Apple may discontinue the accessory soon.

However, the product is still available in many other countries, such as France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Currently, the iPhones use the USB-C port, and the company still sells a USB-C to headphone jack adapter for the iPhone 15 series and later.

And Apple is still selling Lightning iPhones, such as iPhone SE 3 and non-Pro iPhone 14 models, so discontinuing the line doesn’t make sense.

However, it would make more sense for the company to wait until next fall to retire the remaining Lightning iPhones.

Either way, being sold out in multiple countries doesn’t guarantee that Apple is ready to discontinue the accessory.

Ultimately, we won’t know anything for sure until the iPhone company makes a definitive move, so take this report with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, the Lightning to headphone jack adapter is still available in the US. While Amazon is also out of stock, Best Buy sells it for under $9.

Do you currently use one of these Lightning to headphone jack adapters? What do you think about Apple potentially discontinuing them? Let’s talk in the comments below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news