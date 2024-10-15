Apple’s November Mac event: What to (and what not to) expect

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

I need a new MacBook Pro, which means it’s fall, which is usually around the time Apple gears up for its next big reveal.

Following the excitement of the iPhone 16 lineup, fresh AirPods, and new Watches in September, all eyes are on the Mac and iPad families, which are long overdue for some love.

However, in a surprise announcement, Apple has revealed the iPad mini refresh today via a press release. So what about the M4 MacBook Pros and more?

While Apple’s kept mum on an official event date, the rumor mill is churning out tantalizing tidbits about what we can expect this month. An event has been rumored for November 1. Here’s what to expect.

The Mac is Back

MacBook Pros Get a Power Boost: Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s resident Apple insider, has hinted that we’ll see updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros packing M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips in November.

A leaked video showcased the M4’s beefed-up specs, including more cores and increased RAM.

While there’s been buzz about an OLED MacBook Pro, don’t hold your breath – that’s reportedly not landing until 2026.

Mac Mini Gets a Radical Redesign: When you see the new Mac Mini, prepare for a shock. This pint-sized powerhouse is rumored to shrink to a size rivaling the Apple TV .

While the M4 chip and potentially five USB-C ports are exciting, the possible loss of USB-A ports has some fans feeling mixed.

iMac: A Chip Bump and Maybe More: The iMac, which has been coasting on its colorful 2021 redesign, might finally see some action. Expect a jump from the M3 to the M4 chip, and possibly some USB-C-equipped Magic accessories to match.

Fingers crossed we’ll also see the long-rumored larger iMac or an iMac Pro resurrection, but those might still be a ways off.

While the 10.9-inch iPad might also see a bump to an 11th-gen model, that could be pushed to early next year. Apple unceremoniously refreshing the iPad mini through a press release points to the November event being Mac-only.

The Wildcard: Apple Intelligence

Apple’s AI features first demoed at WWDC 2024, are set to roll out this fall across compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Think Writing Tools, a redesigned Siri, and those cool Image Playground features. While some bits will arrive in October, others are coming later this year and into 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Apple’s big reveal. One thing’s for sure – it’s going to be an exciting few weeks for fans of Macs and iPads.

With Apple’s November reveal just around the corner, we’re eager to hear what you think! Are you excited about the potential updates to the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, or a surprise iPad? Do you have your sights set on any specific features or improvements? Let us know in the comments below!

