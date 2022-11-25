ATTOP is offering up big discounts on four drones for Black Friday

Drones are always a great holiday gift idea, especially when you can find a great deal. If you’ve been looking for an entry-level drone, we’ve got the deals for you.

To add to the multitude of Black Friday deals, ATTOP offers generous discounts on several of its drones for the next few days. From now until November 30, you can save up to 46% on one of these drones.

Retail price has already been marked down for Black Friday, plus you can clip a 5% Amazon coupon on each model.

Finally, use code W10CamDrone for 10% off the W10 models and X3CamDrone for an extra 12% off the X-PACK 3 models. Check out more details below.

Imageㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Product Price ATTOP W10 Black Drone Black Friday Usually $99.99

Now $54.09 with Black Friday deal, 5% coupon, and 10% code W10CamDrone

Valid through November 30 Learn More ATTOP W10 White Drone Black Friday Usually $99.99

Now $54.09 with Black Friday deal, 5% coupon, and 10% code W10CamDrone

Valid through November 30 Learn More ATTOP X-PACK 3 White Drone Black Friday Usually $89.99

Now $49.79 with Black Friday deal, 5% coupon, and 12% code X3CamDrone

Valid through November 30 Learn More ATTOP X-PACK 3 Blue Drone Black Friday Usually $89.99

Now $49.79 with Black Friday deal, 5% coupon, and 12% code X3CamDrone

Valid through November 30 Learn More

ATTOP offers deals on a couple of different models and colorways for its drones. Each has a 1080P camera and easy flying mechanics, making them great for kids this holiday season.

Use code W10CamDrone for 10% off the W10 models and X3CamDrone for 12% off the X-Pack 3 models.

But you’ll have to act quickly to take advantage of these deals. These discounts are only available until November 30, so check them out now.

