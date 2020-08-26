Audible has a new cheaper $8 plan coming out later this month 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have introduced cheaper subscription tiers to help lighten the load. In that manner, Amazon’s platform Audible also revealed that they will start offering a new budget tier that will be named Audible Plus. Their idea is to help people relax and enjoy their free time during the current pandemic without stretching out their budget.

The new subscription tier will cost just $7.95 per month and will feature over 11,000 titles. Same as other subscription tiers, Audible Plus will be compatible with both Amazon’s Fire tablets and Alexa devices. Furthermore, Audible Plus subscribers will also be able to listen to audiobooks and podcasts in the app, or they can download them for offline listening.

The existing entry-level subscription tier that will be replaced by Audio Plus will now be known as Audible Premium Plus and will start at $14.95 per month. This tier will include one credit per month, which will give Premium Plus users a chance to download one piece of content outside the Premium Plus library. On the other hand, Audible Plus subscribers won’t get any credits.

