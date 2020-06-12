Ten years later, I finally understand why people like Audible

A few months back, right when COVID-19 started forcing everyone indoors, I started using my extra time to work on my life. Nothing major, but just little things to improve me and my digital wellbeing. First, it was taking a hard look at the subscriptions I was paying for and, more recently, using the Calm app to help with my sleep issues.

Now, I’m working to address something that I’ve ignored in recent years – reading books. As a writer, I know that reading books can be a great help in creativity, inspiration, and more, but with life being life books have been one thing I have put on the backburner for far too long.

While I haven’t been doing much in terms of actually reading, I’m finally seeing what all the hype is when it comes to audiobooks. I’ve always been opposed to them, never really understanding the hype. I work from home, so I don’t have time to listen on my non-existent drive to and from work, and I can’t listen to them while working, because trying to write and read while also listening to an audiobook is literally impossible.

Now, however, I’m starting to find my routine with them and I can honestly say, after being many years late to the party, I see the appeal. Personally, I’ve been using Audible and Apple Books, but mainly sticking to Audible. Having options for sleep timers and slowing down the speed of the speakers is great and are definitely nice touches.

While I’m “reading” at a much slower pace than if I was reading an actual book, blending audiobooks into my daily life has been easier than imagined, and has also prompted me to handle more real-life things without struggle. Washing dishing, basic housework and yard work, and general paperwork – which I used to fill with music – are now being filled with books. As an adult, these are all things I should be doing regularly, but because I’m a grown child, I need extra incentives, and Audible has helped with that.

Audible doesn’t completely fill the hole left by physical books, but until I finally get my life in order (LOL what a funny joke), it will have to do.

What do you think? How do you feel about audiobooks? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

